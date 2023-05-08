Mets release minor league outfielder Khalil Lee

May 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) reacts after connecting for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during the twelfth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have released minor league outfielder Khalil Lee, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old played 21 games with Triple-A Syracuse this season, slashing .185/.299/.323 with one homer and seven RBI.

Lee saw very limited action in the majors as a Met, playing a total of 13 games at the big league level in 2021 and 2022. He slashed .100/.100/.300 with one home run and one double.

Acquired by the Mets as part of a three-team trade in February 2021, Lee was designated for assignment this offseason but cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A, removing him from the 40-man roster.

Major League Baseball began investigating assault charges against Lee in February. According to a lawsuit filed in Syracuse federal court, Lee’s ex-girlfriend Keriwyn Hill alleged that the outfielder assaulted her in May of 2022. He was DFA'd by the club shortly after the allegations came to light.

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that releasing Lee was “a baseball decision.”