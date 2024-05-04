Mets prospect Blade Tidwell strikes out nine in win for Binghamton

Mets prospect Blade Tidwell pitched a gem on Saturday afternoon for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the team's Double-A affiliate.

Tidwell went eight scoreless innings, giving up five hits, two walks and striking out nine batters. The 22-year-old's efforts on Saturday lowered his ERA from 1.84 to 1.69 as the Rumble Ponies shut out Hartford 2-0.

It's the second consecutive game Tidwell has struck out nine batters. In five starts, the young right-hander has 36 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched this season.

Tidwell, the eighth-best Mets prospect according to SNY's Joe DeMayo, has impressed in his second stint with Binghamton after spending 2023 primarily with the Mets' Single-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Catcher Kevin Parada, another highly-touted prospect, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's win.

The two Binghamton runs came in the fifth inning on a Rowdey Jordan single that scored Joe Suozzi, and a seventh-inning solo shot from Matt Rudick, his third of the season.

Binghamton (13-12) will wrap up their series with Hartford on Sunday afternoon.