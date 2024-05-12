Mets promoting 1B/OF Ryan Clifford and RHP Brandon Sproat to Double-A Binghamton

A pair of exciting Mets prospects are being promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

According to SNY’s Joe DeMayo, 1B/OF Ryan Clifford and RHP Brandon Sproat are both being called up from High-A Brooklyn to the Double-A level.

Coming into the season, DeMayo had Clifford ranked as the Mets’ No. 4 prospect, with Sproat not far behind at No 12.

Here’s what DeMayo had to say about Clifford at the beginning of the season:

Clifford was the second piece acquired in the Justin Verlander trade, and some scouts like him more than Gilbert. This is the biggest power bat in the Mets' system with a chance to be a 30-homer player if he can make consistent contact as he elevates through the minor league system. He is a below-average athlete, and the Mets have split his time in the corner outfield spots as well as first base. Might be best long-term at first base, but could have the bat to play there as a potential middle-of-the-order thumper.

And here is DeMayo’s evaluation of Sproat from February:

The Mets drafted Sproat in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Florida. He has the unteachable trait of being able to touch 100 mph while sitting 94-97. His changeup is his best secondary pitch. He also has a slider that flashes plus and a fringy curveball. The Mets will have to determine a preferred fastball type as his primary pitch, as it does not have ideal shape to it. If they can get there and refine his breaking balls, it’s a mid-rotation upside. If not, the bullpen could be his home.

The 20-year-old Clifford was slashing .216/.412/.304 with one home run and 10 RBI for Brooklyn.

Sproat, 23, was outstanding in six games for the Cyclones this season, boasting a 1.07 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.