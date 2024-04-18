Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler to undergo Tommy John surgery

Right-handed pitcher Calvin Ziegler, ranked as SNY's No. 16 overall prospect and No. 6 pitching prospect in the Mets system, will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The news was first reported by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online.

Ziegler, 21, made two starts this season, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out 13 hitters and walking only two.

Ziegler’s season with High-A Brooklyn got off to a tremendous start, as he struck out nine batters over 4.0 perfect innings on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. But his second outing against Asheville this past Sunday was cut to just 2.0 innings.

The Mets drafted Ziegler No. 46 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, and this is now the second major injury that he’s suffered as a member of the organization. While recovering from offseason elbow surgery to remove bone spurs last July, Ziegler tore his right quad and missed virtually all of the 2023 season. He came back for one appearance on Sept. 9, striking out the side in one inning of work against Dayton.