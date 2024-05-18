Mets at Marlins: How to watch on May 18, 2024

The Mets (20-24) continue a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (14-32) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on PIX11.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Luis Severino looks to get his first win since April 17 after earning three straight no-decisions. The right-hander is 2-2 over eight starts this season with a 3.00 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 45.0 IP.

Pete Alonso extended his hitting streak to three games in Friday night's loss, as the slugger is hitting .259 with three walks and three RBI over his last seven games.

Since making his team debut on April 26, J.D. Martinez is slashing .309/.356/.456 with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, and five walks over 68 at-bats.

How can I watch Mets vs. Marlins online?

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.