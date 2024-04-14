Mets' J.D. Martinez to resume swinging a bat on Monday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a positive update on veteran slugger J.D. Martinez on Sunday, saying the 36-year-old will resume swinging a bat on Monday.

Mendoza said that Martinez is "moving in the right direction," and he'll spend the next two-to-three days doing some "light" swinging in the batting cage.

After experiencing what was first called "overall body soreness" Martinez received a cortisone shot last week for lower back tightness. The Mets decided to shut Martinez down from baseball activities for a few days until some of that soreness disappeared.

The 13-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the Mets very late in spring training, and he's basically been going through an accelerated spring training as he gets ready to join the heart of the Mets lineup.