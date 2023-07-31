Mets free agency and trade buzz: Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach drawing interest from New York

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (9) hits a double against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Target Field. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

July 30, 8:21 p.m.

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the Mets have shown interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach.

The 26-year-old is slashing .216/.314/.401 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 50 games this season from the left side. He's hit 18 home runs in 180 games over his three-year career with the Twins.

July 29, 9:24 p.m.

Now that the Max Scherzer trade dust has settled, SNY's Andy Martino reports that although there was plenty of speculation involving the Rangers and Justin Verlander, Texas was always in trade talks for Scherzer.

Martino states that Scherzer's comments after Friday's win toward the Mets front office had nothing to do with the trade but those talks were happening days prior.

Another team that has been connected with Verlander is the Houston Astros. When asked about an update on a possible trade there, Martino wrote "It is possible but nothing is imminent with Verlander, nor is it certain he will be traded."

July 29, 6:20 p.m.

SNY's Andy Martino reports that Max Scherzer will waive his no-trade clause to go to the Texas Rangers, although the trade is not complete.

"There are other issues to work through, not on the players being exchanged but on the financial side," per Martino.

Rangers' No. 3 prospect SS/2B Luisangel Acuna, according to MLB Pipeline, is not in Saturday's lineup for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

"This is related to the Mets trade, if it is finalized. The other Texas prospect scratches are not. He is Ronald Acuna Jr.’s brother and a top prospect," per Martino.

July 29, 5:23 p.m.

The Mets are in talks to move RHP Max Scherzer before the trade deadline.

SNY's Andy Martino reports that the Mets and Texas Rangers are in "serious talks" on a Scherzer trade. Martino adds that the deal is not done and there are hurdles to be crossed. He reiterated that there is "a ways still to go before we know if this will get done."

Scherzer has a no-trade clause that he would have to wave in order for a deal to be done. After Friday night's game, the future Hall of Famer spoke about wanting to speak with the Mets front office on their direction for this season and next.

In 19 starts this season, Scherzer has a 9-4 record with a 4.01 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

March 20, 11:09 a.m.

Mets GM Billy Eppler has not reached out to the Cincinnati Reds about a potential trade for Edwin Diaz's younger brother, Alexis Diaz, since Edwin Diaz's injury, GM Nick Krall told Jim Bowden of SiriusXM.



SNY's Andy Martino reported early this offseason that the Mets tried to trade for Alexis Diaz this past July, but deemed the price too high.

Alexis Diaz, 26, finished fifth in last year's Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 1.84 ERA (3.32 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 63.2 innings for the Reds.

He had 10 saves in 2022 and is expected to be the Reds' regular closer this season.

The younger Diaz is under team control through 2027 and isn't even eligible for arbitration until 2025. That combination of control and affordability will make the asking price for him incredibly high if the Reds decide to entertain offers for him.

With Edwin Diaz potentially out for the entire season, the Mets can use some fortification in the back end of the bullpen.

As things currently stand, David Robertson will likely get the bulk of the save opportunities, with Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino perhaps getting some chances too.

March 16, 1:14 a.m.

Former Yankees reliever Zack Britton is holding a showcase for teams in Miami on Thursday, with SNY contributor John Harper reporting the Mets will be in attendance.



With manager Buck Showalter's connection to Britton when they were both with the Baltimore Orioles -- and the recent injury to Edwin Diaz -- it makes sense for the Mets to check out the 35-year-old.

Britton pitched just three games with the Yankees last season before a setback in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Feb. 26, 10:28 a.m.

Star third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.



Machado had previously said he was planning to opt-out of his contract at the end of the season, and would have been towards the top of the Mets' wish list if he reached free agency. Extension talks with the Padres resumed on Feb. 24 after his self-imposed Feb. 16 deadline to get a new deal had passed.

The 30-year-old's extension is set to begin this season, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Over his 11-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres, Machado owns a career .282 batting average with 283 home runs and 853 RBI. He's also earned six All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger and has finished in the top-five of MVP voting four times (second in 2022, third in 2020, fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2016).

Feb. 24, 11:07 p.m.

As spring training begins, it seems third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are still in talks of an extension.

A week after Machado said he was planning to opt-out of his contract, The Athletic is reporting that both sides are in talks on a potential deal to keep the infielder in San Diego, according to their sources. This comes after the perennial All-Star set a self-imposed Feb. 16 deadline to get a deal done. However, it seems that Machado is open to continue negotiating, for now.

“Deadlines are deadlines,” Machado told The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “But they know where I stand. The opportunity will arise if it comes to that. You know, nothing’s out of question. Obviously, they know how much San Diego means to me and what I want to be here. At the end of the day, they knew exactly where I was when that deadline was set. And we’ll see what happens. Our main focus right now is playing baseball. We’ll see.”

Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.

As many have assumed, Los Angeles Angles superstar Shohei Ohtani appears headed for free agency this offseason.

Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo from CAA Sports, hinted to reporters on Monday afternoon that his client will probably test the open market this offseason, according to ESPN.

“Shohei's earned the right to play through the year, explore free agency, and we'll see where it shakes out,” Balelo said.

While his future with the Angels appears a bit uncertain, Balelo added that Ohtani has “always been open” to negotiating a contract extension with the organization. He wouldn't comment on the status of talks, but Ohtani recently indicated that they haven't been "deep."



Ohtani also danced around questions about whether or not he wanted to return, saying "as of now I'm an Angel, and that's all I want to focus on."

Balelo kept that stance, saying that for right now, Ohtani is just taking things day-by-day.



“Shohei's been here five years, now this is his final year. Now we have free agency, so of course there's gonna be a lot of questions, what does he wanna do, where's he gonna go, all of it. And I've said this so many times and Shohei has said it as well -- we really take it day by day, one day at a time.”

If the 28-year-old phenom does indeed end up hitting the open market this offseason, the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be two of the most obvious and potential landing spots.

Feb. 17, 11:26 a.m.



Manny Machado said he is planning to opt out of his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season.

He is open to signing a new deal with the Padres before that, but added "there's a lot of money out there" while talking about the contracts signed by stars this offseason.

"As a player about to opt out, it’s pretty good to see," the 30-year-old said.



Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently told Buster Olney of ESPN that his plan was to talk with Machado's camp this spring about an extension.

If Machado reaches free agency, he would be a natural fit for the Mets at third base, with New York having the ability to slide Brett Baty to a corner outfield spot.

But if Machado signs an extension with the Padres, one huge free agent option for the Mets for next offseason would be off the board.



The other big star the Mets are expected to pursue next offseason is Shohei Ohtani.

Speaking earlier this week, the 28-year-old danced around whether or not he wanted to return to the Los Angeles Angels, saying "as of now I'm an Angel and that's all I want to focus on."



Ohtani also noted that he hasn't had any "deep" conversations with the Angels about his future there.





Feb. 16, 11:58 a.m.

Pending free agent and possible Mets target Shohei Ohtani had a news availability at Los Angeles Angels camp in front of dozens of local and national reporters to discuss his future.

While the 28-year-old danced around whether or not he wanted to return, saying "as of now I'm an Angel and that's all I want to focus on," he did shed some light on the state of negotiations with Los Angeles.

Ohtani noted that he hasn't had any "deep" conversations with the team about his future there.



Owner Arte Moreno, who recently abandoned his plans to sell the team, said recently that he wants to retain the two-way star.

A few days ago, Mike Trout said he was "going to do everything" he can to convince Ohtani to stay.

If Ohtani leaves the Angels, the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the most obvious potential landing spots.

Feb. 15, 12:46 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout told reporters on Wednesday that he's intent on keeping pending free agent and possible Mets target Shohei Ohtani with the Angels.

"I’m going to do everything I can to keep Shohei (Ohtani) here," Trout said.

Angels owner Arte Moreno, who has abandoned his plan to sell the team, recently reiterated his desire to keep Ohtani.

"I’d like to keep Ohtani," Moreno told Jon Heyman of The New York Post. "He’s one of a kind, He’s a great person. He’s obviously one of the most popular baseball players in the world, and he’s an international star. He’s a great teammate. He works hard. He’s a funny guy, and he has a really good rapport with fans."

Added Moreno about signing Ohtani:

"I’d like to say we have as good a chance as anybody."

When Moreno announced a few weeks ago that he would no longer be selling the Angels, the belief was that it was the final nail in the coffin when it came to Ohtani's future there.

Regardless of Moreno's on-the-record optimism, it is close to impossible to see any scenario where Ohtani forgoes free agency and signs an extension with the Angels -- or any reason why he would re-sign there after the season when he can likely stay in the same market and switch to the Dodgers.

The Angels have not had a winning season since 2015, have Trout but little else around him impact-wise on the big league roster, and one of the worst farm systems in baseball.

That means they could be left with the choice of trading their two-way star between now and the deadline or losing him for nothing but a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.





Jan. 31, 12:32 p.m.

If the Mets and Pete Alonso engage in extension talks, both sides are "determined to keep it quiet," reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino received polite refusals over the past few weeks from the Mets' front office and Alonso's agent when inquiring about a potential extension.

There has been extra buzz regarding a possible Mets extension with Alonso after the team and Jeff McNeil agreed on a four-year extension last week.

McNeil, like Alonso, was entering his second-to-last year of arbitration and had been set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

If the Mets don't get a deal done with Alonso before the beginning of the 2023 season, it is unknown whether they would table it until the offseason.

Jan. 25, 12:02 p.m.

With spring training a few weeks away, the Mets bolstering their bullpen with either Andrew Chafin or Zack Britton -- two of the top relievers left on the free agent market -- is unlikely, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Per Martino, Chafin and Britton "seem like longshots" for the Mets, due in part to the team's desire to add optionable bullpen arms at this point.

As things currently stand, the Mets have five relievers who are locks to make the Opening day roster: Edwin Diaz, David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley, and Drew Smith.

Beyond those five, John Curtiss could have an inside track for one of the remaining spots, and Rule 5 selection Zach Greene also has a legitimate chance. In order for the Mets to keep Greene, he'll have to spend the entire season on their active roster or IL.

Other bullpen options include David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jeff Brigham, Stephen Ridings, Elieser Hernandez, and Bryce Montes de Oca.





Jan. 24, 9:38 a.m.

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, who had been in the exploratory process of selling the team, is ending that process, Moreno announced on Monday night.

"During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience," Moreno said in a statement.

Moreno's decision could have a major impact on the future of Shohei Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

If Ohtani hits the open market after the season, the expectation is that the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will be two of the most interested teams.

The Angels, under Moreno's guidance, have reportedly so far refused to entertain serious trade offers for Ohtani even though the franchise is stuck in purgatory -- they haven't had a winning season since 2015.

Angels GM Perry Minasian has said the team hopes to sign Ohtani to an extension, but Ohtani hasn't given away much about what his plans are.

"I have feelings of wanting to win with the Angels," Ohtani said last year. "I signed a contract next year with the Angels and right now, I can’t see beyond my Angels future."

If the Angels are unable to agree to an extension with Ohtani, refuse to trade him, and he leaves via free agency, they will receive only one draft pick as compensation.





Jan. 20, 12:20 a.m.

The Miami Marlins have tried a "couple times" to acquire Mets 3B Brett Baty, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Per Heyman, the Marlins inquired about a possible Baty trade both before and after the Mets and Carlos Correa deal fell through. The Marlins were reportedly prepared to offer either RHP Edward Cabrera or LHP Jesus Luzardo for the infield prospect.

In 18 starts last season, the 25-year-old Luzardo went 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA. Cabrera, 24, pitched to a 6-4 record and a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts last season.

Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.

After agreeing to a one-year deal with outfielder Tommy Pham (pending a physical), it sounds like the Mets are now turning their attention to the bullpen market.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the market for left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin is heating up, and the Mets are among the teams interested in him.

Chafin wasn't as dominant in 2022 as he was in 2021, but he was still very good, with a 2.83 ERA (3.06 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings over 64 appearances.

Along the way, Chafin was strong against both righties and lefties, and held left-handers to a .233/.320/.344 triple slash with just two home runs allowed in 90 at-bats.

Heyman also notes that the Mets have been in contact with former Yankee Zack Britton.

Jan. 18, 8:21 a.m.

Free agent outfielder Adam Duvall, whom the Mets made an aggressive offer on, has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox, reports Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Duvall is signing a one-year deal worth $7 million, pending a physical.

With Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen recently coming off the board, Duvall had been one of the free agent outfielders left on the market who made sense for the Mets.

Now that Duvall is heading to Boston, the Mets quickly agreed to terms with Tommy Pham.

Duvall, who is entering his age-34 season, had a down 2022, hitting just .213/.276/.401 with 12 home runs in 86 games for the Atlanta Braves.

But Duvall slugged .513 with 38 home runs and 113 RBI in 2021 and slashed .236/.291/.512 between 2019 and 2021 with the Braves and Miami Marlins, as he averaged 42 homers per 162 games.

Beyond the power potential Duvall provides, he's also a solid defender. He was in the 88th percentile in 2022 in Outs Above Average, was in the 78th percentile when it came to arm strength, and the 74th percentile in outfielder jump.

Jan. 14, 10:45 p.m.

One of the last impact outfielders still on the free agent market is reportedly off the board as Trey Mancini has come to an agreement with the Chicago Cubs.

Mancini, who has spent time in the outfield and first base, and the Cubs agreed to a two-year deal that includes an opt out, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The deal will be worth $14 million over the two years, plus escalators and incentives, per Jon Heyman. The signing is pending a physical.

Earlier this week, Mancini's name was mentioned by SNY's Andy Martino as a player who has been on the Mets' radar.

"Talking to people today, they could roll with what they have, but they have still been talking to free-agent outfielders / DH-types like Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini, two guys with championship pedigrees, have been players that have been on their radar,” Martino said on Jan. 11. “Both of those guys are talking to other clubs. But that could be something you see, guys who could play outfield, as I said, and play DH.”

Mancini, 30, won a World Series ring with the Houston after joining the Astros in a midseason deal with the Baltimore Orioles. In 143 games between the two teams, he slashed .239/.319/.391 with a 101 OPS, belting 18 homer runs and tallying 63 RBI.

Jan. 13, 12:35 p.m.

The Mets have interest in signing outfielder Tommy Pham, reports Jon Heyman of The New York Post.



Pham, who is entering his age-35 season, hit .236/.312/.374 with 17 home runs in 144 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

Over the last three seasons, Pham -- who slashed .277/.373/.472 with a 127 OPS+ from 2015 to 2019 -- has struggled.

From 2020 to 2022, Pham has hit just .231/.324/.372.

Pham struck out a ton in 2022, fanning 167 times in 554 at-bats, and was well below average defensively -- in the 9th percentile when it came to Outs Above Average.

Jan. 13, 10:14 a.m.

Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, per multiple reports, reuniting with the team he spent the first nine years of his career with.



McCutchen had been linked to the Mets, who are looking to add another outfielder to the mix.

The former MVP is coming off the worst season of his career, where he slugged just .384. And he'll be entering his age-36 season.

But McCutchen was solid during a three-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2019 to 2021 (when he slashed .238/.343/.444 with 47 home runs in 260 games) and slugged .435 against left-handers in 2022, making him a solid fit as a fourth outfielder.

With McCutchen off the board, the two free agent outfield options who make the most sense for the Mets are arguably Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini.





Jan. 11, 11:20 p.m.

On Mets Hot Stove, SNY's Andy Martino said that free-agents Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini are two players that have been "on their radar."

"Talking to people today, they could roll with what they have, but they have still been talking to free-agent outfielders / DH-types. Like Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini, two guys with championship pedigrees, have been players that have been on their radar. Both of those guys are talking to other clubs. But that could be something you see, guys who could play outfield, as I said, and play DH," Martino said.

Martino added that Andrew McCutchen could be another option as a "depth signing," as the New York Post reported earlier on Wednesday.

Another possibility for the Mets that Martino mentioned on Mets Hot Stove could be LHP Zack Britton, who notably played under Buck Showalter during his time with the Baltimore Orioles. However, signing a veteran like Britton could be a little challenging for the Mets.

"There's mutual interest and there have been talks," Martino said. "But the thing that could be a real roadblock here is the fact that the Mets have, it's almost like a procedural issue but it's one that matters a lot to managers and GMs, the Mets have a lot of veteran relievers who don't have options. So if they add to that bullpen, they kind of want optional or optionable players... If you sign a Zack Britton you don't have that flexibility."

Jan. 11, 6:02 p.m.

The Mets are in need of some outfield depth, and a former NL MVP could fit the bill.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are interested in Andrew McCutchen, but it’s unclear if the 2013 NL MVP would be willing to sign to be a reserve outfielder.

McCutchen, 36, is coming off a down year with the Milwaukee Brewers following a three-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. All five of McCutchen’s All-Star seasons came as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he finished Top 5 in NL MVP voting in four straight seasons from 2012-15.

He also spent time with the Yankees and San Francisco Giants in 2018.

In 134 games last season, McCutchen slashed .237/.316/.384 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.



Jan. 10, 6:54 p.m.

The Mets are looking to bolster their bullpen, and have reportedly shown interest in Zack Britton.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets are among teams to show interest in the lefty.

After returning from Tommy John surgery in September, Britton was placed on the IL after just three appearances with the Yankees due to arm fatigue. In five seasons in pinstripes, Britton pitched to a 5-4 record and a 2.75 ERA with 15 saves.

Prior to his stint in New York, Britton pitched eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles where he went 30-22 with a 3.22 ERA and 139 saves. This includes his career-best season in 2016 where he saved 47 games and had a 0.54 ERA with Buck Showalter as the manager.

Jan. 10, 11:04 a.m.

While the focus regarding Carlos Correa is on the Mets and Twins, they’re not the only two teams to reach out to Correa's camp, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

Martino also notes that it’s hard to see the Yankees’ answer at shortstop being anything different than what they’ve previously said, which is that they’re excited about the future of both Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

Martino reported earlier on Tuesday that discussions are ongoing, with The Athletic reporting on Monday night that Correa’s talks with the Twins had “begun to accelerate.”

Jan. 10, 10:04 a.m.

The Mets and Minnesota Twins are the known teams interested in Carlos Correa, reports SNY's Andy Martino, who adds that he heard "some optimism" on the Twins/Correa front on Monday night but that he "can't emphasize enough how fluid this is."

Per Martino, discussions are ongoing.

It was reported Monday night by The Athletic that talks between the Twins and Carlos Correa had "begun to accelerate.”

"Talks are fluid, and the Mets are not necessarily out of the bidding,” The Athletic reported.

The Mets and Correa's camp have been attempting to rework their originally agreed upon 12-year, $315 million deal after New York flagged something during Correa's physical around the holidays.

The issue the Mets are concerned with (and that the San Francisco Giants were worried about before their deal with Correa fell apart earlier this offseason) is an old ankle injury Correa suffered in 2014 that resulted in surgery and a metal plate being inserted.

Jan. 9, 8:38 a.m.

Mets owner Steve Cohen told Mets YouTuber Tyler Ward over the weekend that he thinks the Carlos Correa saga is nearing its conclusion.

"While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other," Cohen said on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that while Correa's camp has fielded "a couple new inquiries" since talks with the Mets hit a hiccup late last week, those offers were "unsolicited."

A source told SNY's Andy Martino on Jan. 6 that the Mets had grown "very frustrated" with the protracted negotiations with Correa, and were "considering walking away altogether."

However, the source told Martino that they "still believed the sides stood a strong chance of reaching an agreement."

Jan. 5, 8:07 p.m.

Carlos Correa and his camp have reportedly renewed contact with at least one other team on Thursday according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

This report comes as both the Mets and Correa's camp continue to iron out certain details of their 12-year, $315 million deal after the infielder's physical drew some red flags.

SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino reported earlier Thursday that negotiations between the Mets and Correa's team have been ongoing about the contract language with lawyers getting involved on both sides.

The Mets and Correa are "working toward a resolution," per Martino.

It should be noted that before Correa agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made contact with Correa's camp but it was too late. The Giants hesitated on finalizing the deal because of Correa's physical, which opened the door for New York.

Jan. 5, 2:59 p.m.

Discussions between the Mets and Carlos Correa have been ongoing about the contract language, according to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, with lawyers involved for both sides.

Per Martino, the Mets and Correa are “working toward a resolution.”

Martino adds that "the resolution could come sooner than later."



Recently, The Athletic reported that the deal between Correa and the Mets is expected to be “dramatically different” from the 12-year, $315 million contract that was originally agreed to.

Jan. 5, 9:05 a.m.

The Miami Marlins inquired with the Mets earlier this offseason about trading for infielder Eduardo Escobar, reports Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

However, with the Marlins recently signing infielder Jean Segura to a two-year deal that has a third-year team option, they might no longer have interest in Escobar.

The Mets are expected to field offers for Escobar in the event their deal with Carlos Correa is finalized.

Escobar, 34, had an up-and-down season for the Mets in 2022 during what was his first year in New York, but came on strong down the stretch -- winning National League Player of the Month honors in September.

Escobar is owed $9.5 million this season ($10 million for luxury tax purposes), and his deal contains a third-year club option for the 2024 season worth $9 million (with a $500,000 buyout).

Jan. 3, 5:45 p.m.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Athletic Baseball Show, Ken Rosenthal shed some insight on where things stand in the Carlos Correa negotiations.

Rosenthal still expects the deal to get done, with a possible resolution coming this week, though the deal could look a lot different than the original 12-year, $315 million contract that was originally reported.

"I do expect it gets resolved," Rosenthal said. "I don’t know how exactly it gets resolved, and that clearly is a complex situation and insurance is part of this equation as well. … As we go forward, what do we expect? We expect the Mets to get this done at some point. We expect it to be a dramatically different deal. It’s not going to be 12 years, $315 (million) guaranteed. The question, again, is to what extent does the language change, does the deal change, and how is Carlos Correa going to be as he gets through all of this? Will he be a happy Met? Will he be upset? Who knows?"

"I would assume this week we see some resolution and then we see the Mets spring into further action. They’re going to need to make some more trades."





Jan. 3, 2:47 p.m.

Dom Smith's tenure as a Met has officially come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals, where he will play his natural position of first base. FanSided's Robert Murray reports the deal is worth $2 million with an additional $2 million available as performance bonuses.

Smith, 27, came up through the Mets' farm system after being selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He played six seasons with the Mets, with his best year coming in the shortened campaign of 2020, when he slashed .316/.377/.616 with 10 homers and 42 RBI.

With Pete Alonso rising to stardom, Smith's path to becoming an everyday first baseman for the Mets became blocked, and while they gave him some playing time in left field and even had him play some first base once the DH was instituted in the NL, Smith struggled to find his groove, playing just 58 games in 2022 while slashing .194/.276/.284 before a July ankle injury led to a minor league rehab assignment -- and he never made it back to the bigs.

Dec. 23 9:35 a.m.

Former Met Michael Conforto has agreed to a two-year, $36 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.



Conforto's deal also contains an opt-out clause after the first year.

The 2014 first-round pick by the Mets was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Conforto played 125 games for the Mets during the 2021 season and struggled at the plate with a .232 batting average, 14 homers, 20 doubles, and 55 RBI.

He earned All-Star honors in 2017 when he hit .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI over 109 games. Over his seven seasons with the Mets, Conforto owned a career slash line of .255/.356/.468 with 132 home runs, 141 doubles, and 396 RBI.



Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.

The Mets made some minor roster moves on Thursday night.

The team came to an agreement on a new one-year deal with lefty Joey Lucchesi, avoiding arbitration. The pact is reportedly for $1.15 million, which is the same amount he made last year.

Lucchesi is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but if all goes well with his rehab, he has a chance to make an impact with the team this summer. The southpaw posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and stuck out 41 batters across 38 innings of work in 2021.

Additionally, the Mets released Yoan Lopez to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed infielder Danny Mendick.

The righty pitched just 11 innings with the big league club last season and posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.72 WHIP. He is reportedly expected to head to Japan to pitch for the Yomiuri Giants in the NPB.

Dec. 22, 12:25 a.m.

The Mets are signing infielder Danny Mendick to a one-year, $1 million deal, per multiple reports.

Mendick, 29, was non-tendered by the White Sox after hitting .289/.343/.443 in 106 plate appearances last season for Chicago. The Mets will get four years of control on Mendick.

In his four-year career, Mendick has 446 plate appearances and slashed .251/.309/.366 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.

Dec. 20, 11:40 a.m.

With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY's Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.

Hendriks, who turns 34 in February, has been one of the best relievers in baseball since 2019 and had a stellar season for the White Sox in 2022.

In 57.2 innings over 58 games, the hard-throwing Hendriks had a 2.81 ERA (2.68 FIP) and 1.04 WHIP with 85 strikeouts -- a rate of 13.3 per nine -- as he earned his third All-Star appearance in the last four seasons.

Hendriks is set to earn $14 million in 2023 and has a unique club option worth $15 million for 2024.

If the option isn't picked up, Hendriks still gets the $15 million, but in yearly deferred payments stretched out from 2024 to 2033.

Dec. 20, 8:39 a.m.

The Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers have interest in signing outfielder Michael Conforto, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per Rosenthal, "some of the teams" thinking about signing Conforto have concerns about his ability to throw from the outfield at full strength following last season's shoulder surgery. However, agent Scott Boras told The Athletic that Conforto is already throwing at 150 feet.

It is expected that Conforto will sign a one-year deal or a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first season.

And the Mets, in need of more power in their lineup, make sense as a suitor.

If the Mets sign Conforto, he will likely play regularly in the outfield against right-handers, with Mark Canha perhaps shifting to a fourth outfielder role.

The Mets would also have the option of using Conforto as their primary DH, but that would make the presence of Daniel Vogelbach on the roster a bit redundant.

Dec. 19, 2:14 p.m.

Seth Lugo, who made his big league debut with the Mets in 2016 and was a key bullpen cog over the last five seasons, is signing a deal with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the deal is for two years and roughly $15 million (with an opt-out after 2023), and the Padres plan to use Lugo as a starting pitcher.

During Lugo's free agency, the Mets were not connected to him as a suitor.

After being transitioned from a starter to reliever following the 2017 season (he made just five starts in 2018), Lugo repeatedly made it clear that it was his desire to return to starting. He made seven starts in 2020, but none in 2019, 2021 or 2022.

The last time Lugo worked primarily was a starter, he tossed 101.1 innings in 2017. He also pitched 101.1 innings in 2018.

In 65 innings over 62 games for the Mets last season, Lugo had a 3.60 ERA (3.76 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP while striking out 9.6 batters per nine.

During his seven-year career with the Mets, Lugo had a 3.48 ERA (3.63 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 508 strikeouts in 494.2 innings over 275 games (237 relief appearances and 38 starts).





Dec. 17, 7:58 p.m.

Potential Mets target J.D. Martinez has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per multiple reports.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that owner Steve Cohen believes the Mets need more offense, and Martinez qualified for that, alongside former Mets OF Michael Conforto.

Last season, Martinez hit 16 home runs and drove in 62 runs while slashing .274/.341/.789 with the Boston Red Sox.

Dec. 17, 2:16 p.m.

Michael Conforto, the former Met who the team has interest in bringing back, reportedly has a new suitor in the Texas Rangers.

Along with the Mets and Rangers, the outfielder is also on the radar of the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins.

Conforto, who was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery, is seeking a short-term deal with an opt-out, according to his agent Scott Boras.

Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m.

The Mets are talking to teams about trading Carlos Carrasco and James McCann, according to SNY's Andy Martino.



New York picked up Carrasco's $14 million option for the 2023 season on Nov. 10. The 35-year-old has gone 16-12 with a 4.51 ERA over two seasons with the Mets since being acquired from Cleveland prior to the start of the 2021 season. He tossed 152 innings over 29 starts during the 2022 season, posting a 3.97 ERA (3.53 FIP) and 1.32 WHIP.

The Mets struck deals with pitchers Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana to bolster their starting rotation after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers and Taijuan Walker departed for the Philadelphia Phillies, thus leaving Carrasco's spot up in the air alongside David Peterson and Tylor Megill.

McCann, 32, signed a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the Mets before the 2021 season and is owed $12 million per season for the next two years. Over 182 games in two seasons with the Mets, McCann has slashed .220/.282/.328 with 13 homers, 18 doubles, and 64 RBI. In just 61 games last season, McCann hit .195 with only three homers, six doubles, and 18 RBI.

The Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez to a one-year deal on Thursday, giving them four catchers in the mix, including McCann, Tomas Nido and Francisco Alvarez.

Dec. 16. 2:35 p.m.

RHP Trevor May has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Oakland A's, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

May, 33, went 9-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 113 strikeouts over two seasons with the Mets. In eight big league seasons, the righty reliever owns a 32-24 record with a career 4.35 ERA and 480 strikeouts.

Dec. 15, 11:10 a.m.

Agent Scott Boras was at Citi Field on Thursday morning as Brandon Nimmo was re-introduced as a Met. After the news conference, Boras spoke to reporters about a number of topics, including Michael Conforto.

According to Boras, the 29-year-old is back to full health and has been in contact with teams about a short-term contract.

“Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking to a number of teams about him right now,” Boras said, adding that Nimmo is likely going to be looking for something “short-term, probably a couple of years with an opt out.”

As a follow-up, Boras was asked if the Mets were one of those interested teams.

“Well, you’ll have to ask Billy [Eppler] that,” he said.

Dec. 14, 8:58 a.m.

On Tuesday night, as The Athletic reported on the Mets' interest in Carlos Correa (who signed a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants soon after), it was also reported that the Mets were interested in free agents J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto.

Per The Athletic, owner Steve Cohen believes the Mets need more offense, and Martinez and Conforto qualify.

However, there are unknowns with both.

Conforto missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a shoulder injury during the offseason, and Martinez dealt with some injury issues last season that might have contributed to a dip in his home run power. He hit just 16 homers, but did smack 43 doubles while slashing .274/.341/.448.

Dec. 13, 11:55 p.m.

Carlos Correa has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

The Mets were reportedly a late contender for the All-Star shortstop, but the Giants found their big free agent splash after missing out on Trea Turner and Aaron Judge earlier this offseason. According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the contract has no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.

SNY's Andy Martino noted that Correa didn't fit with the Mets because the shortstop's camp wanted a long-term contract while New York's plan is mostly "shorter-term pricey veterans to bide time for player development to improve."





Dec. 13, 10:25 p.m.

It seems Carlos Correa has another possible suitor, and it's the Mets.

According to The Athletic, people familiar with the team's thinking say the Mets are showing interest in the All-Star shortstop. If the Mets acquire Correa, the 28-year-old would play third base.

“I’d say there’s some smoke,” one Mets person told The Athletic. “I’m not sure how big the fire is, though.”

Currently, the Minnesota Twins and the San Francisco Giants are believed to be the teams in the mix for Correa.



Dec. 10, 8:16 p.m.

Chris Bassitt is reportedly on the San Francisco Giants' radar, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, who says the Giants "appear to have interest" in the right-handed pitcher.

The development of Bassitt's market this offseason has been slow moving as the Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the only other teams who have inquired about the 33-year-old thus far.

Last week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that Bassitt is "seeking a contract longer than three years" but that the Mets don't appear enthusiastic about going longer than three years for him.

As for the Giants, they've been on the prowl for starting pitching this offseason and have been linked to pitchers like Carlos Rodon, Kodai Senga and now Bassitt.

If the Mets don't re-sign Bassitt, whoever does will have to give up draft compensation after Bassitt rejected New York's qualifying offer earlier this year.

In 30 starts during his first year in Queens, Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 1.145 WHIP over 181.2 innings, the most he’s thrown in his career, while striking out a career-high 167 batters. He will turn 34 in February.

Dec. 9, 10:05 a.m.

Trevor Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Washington Nationals, according to MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman.



The Mets were interested in bringing Williams back for the 2023 season, but were aware other teams were also after him, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Zuckerman notes that Williams could become the Nationals' fifth starter or a long reliever -- a similar role he had with the Mets.

Over 30 games (nine starts) in 2022, Williams went 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Dec. 7, 7:15 p.m.

The Mets are talking with Trevor Williams on a return in 2023, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

The 30-year-old right-hander has other suitors, though, per Martino.

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana this offseason, New York is looking for at least one more starter. Williams may not be that starter, but his versatility as a starter and reliever could give New York much-needed depth.

Williams appeared in 30 games and started nine. In that span, he pitched to a 3-5 record with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Dec. 7, 2:42 p.m.

If both Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo want to be Mets, the team would consider it, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Per Martino, the Mets "are at least open-minded to stretching past where they wanted to" as far as the budget goes.

After signing LHP Jose Quintana on Wednesday, the Mets still have serious interest in inking Senga, who has received offers for five and six years, his agent said on Tuesday.

As far as what Senga could cost annually, his price could possibly come in between $15 million and $20 million.

When it comes to Nimmo, whom the Mets have maintained dialogue with, he is expected to get a deal of at least five years that pays him in excess of $20 million annually.

The Mets currently have roughly $298 million committed to the payroll for 2023, which factors in estimated raises for arbitration-eligible players.





Dec. 7, 1:10 a.m.

Former Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan, the deal is for four years and $68 million.

SNY’s Andy Martino mentioned Taillon as a potential target for the Mets as they looked to fill out their rotation behind Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.



Some names the Mets are considering, per Martino, include Kodai Senga, Ross Stripling and Chris Bassitt.

For the Yankees, Taillon pitched to a 14-5 record and a 3.91 ERA over 32 starts in 2022.

Dec. 6, 9:15 p.m.

Former Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has reached an agreement on a four-year, $72 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to numerous reports.

The right-hander spent the past two years in orange and blue.

Walker tossed 150+ innings in both seasons and pitched to a combined 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, while striking out 278 batters over 58 starts. He won a career-high 12 games last season.

SNY’s Andy Martino mentioned Walker as a potential target for the Mets as they look to fill out their rotation behind Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Instead, he’ll join Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Bailey Falter in the division rival Phillies’ rotation.

Some of the remaining free agent starting pitchers the Mets have talked to, per Martino, include Kodai Senga, Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Ross Stripling and Chris Bassitt, amongst others.

Dec. 6, 4:30 p.m.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, according to numerous reports.

The pact is for $25 million, with a chance to earn up to $40 million through bonuses and includes an opt out after the 2023 season, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Heaney battled injuries last season, but pitched well for the Dodgers when he was healthy. Across 72.2 innings of work, he posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts. His 35.5 percent K-rate finished in the 97th percentile in baseball, according to Baseball Savant.

He’ll join Jacob deGrom, Jon Gray, Martin Perez, Dane Dunning, and Jake Odorizzi in the mix in the Texas rotation.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets had talks with the lefty as they look to fill out their starting rotation behind Max Scherzer and the newly acquired Justin Verlander.

The connection certainly made sense, as he pitched for the Angels during Mets GM Billy Eppler’s days with the organization.

However, New York will now have to turn elsewhere in the starting pitching market. The team has shown continued interest in both Jameson Taillon and Kodai Senga, also according to Martino.

Dec. 6, 2:14 p.m.

If the Mets don't re-sign Brandon Nimmo, they could look to replace him in center field with free agent Kevin Kiermaier, reports Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Mets GM Billy Eppler said on Monday that the Mets have remained in contact with Nimmo, who is at the Winter Meetings in San Diego this week to meet with interested teams.

Kiermaier, who is entering his age-33 season, is a defense-first player who does not provide much on the offensive side.

In 2022 for the Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier hit just .228/.281/.369 with seven home runs and eight doubles in 63 games.

Over the last five seasons, he has not had a slugging percentage above .398 and has gotten on base at a sub-.300 clip three times.

As is noted above, most of Kiermaier's value comes from his defense in center field, where he was near the very top of the league in Outs Above Average (98th percentile) in 2021 during what was the last season where he had a large sample size of work in center.





Dec. 5, 10:35 p.m.

After signing Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal the Mets aren’t done adding to the starting rotation SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino said Monday.

“100 percent they will sign another starting pitcher or acquire one via trade, but there are several free agents they are deep into conversations with on that front,” Martino said on The Mets Pod from the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

“Jameson Taillon’s a guy – they actually tried to sign him before Verlander couple days ago and they didn’t close that deal – but they’re still in on him,” he added.

Other starters Jose Quintana, Ross Stripling and Andrew Heaney are all names that have come up, in addition to Mets’ free agents Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker were also mentioned by Martino.

Dec. 5, 10:40 a.m.

Free agent CF Brandon Nimmo is at the Winter Meetings in San Diego visiting with interested teams.

Nimmo's market is robust, with the Mets, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and others having been linked to him.

With Jacob deGrom gone, the Mets re-signing Nimmo could perhaps be more likely.

As far as the Yankees, it seems that they would only seriously bid for Nimmo if they lost Aaron Judge.

Wherever Nimmo ends up, it appears that he'll receive a deal for five years or more with an average annual value in excess of $20 million.

Mets GM Billy Eppler said earlier this offseason that the Mets would be comfortable shifting Starling Marte back to center field if needed.

Other center field options for the Mets if Nimmo leaves could include the recently-DFA'd Cody Bellinger and free agent Kevin Kiermaier.

Dec. 3, 8:00 p.m.

Chris Bassitt remains a free agent, and Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the RHP is looking for a contract that's longer than three years.

The Mets don't sound enthusiastic about going to four or five years with Bassitt, per the report. With Jacob deGrom signing with the Texas Rangers, the Mets are pivoting to bring either Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon to New York along with a middle of the rotation pitcher.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets were looking at Andrew Heaney, Kyle Gibson -- who reportedly signed with the Baltimore Orioles -- Taijuan Walker, Ross Stripling, Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga to fill that role.

In his first season with the Mets in 2022, Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA (3.66 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in 181.2 innings over 30 starts.





Dec. 3, 1:05 p.m.

Following Jacob deGrom's signing with the Texas Rangers, the Mets are still in active talks with several starting pitchers in addition to Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

According to Marino, former Yankees starter Jameson Taillon is among those pitchers the Mets are in discussions with, although there are many teams interested in him. Former Los Angeles Dodger Andrew Heaney is another starter the Mets have had talks with.

Kyle Gibson was on the Mets' list, but he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday morning.

Martino reported Friday that the Mets are determined to land either Verlander or Rodon, plus a mid-rotation starter.

Dec. 3, 10:32 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the teams interested in free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The Mets, Yankees and likely the San Francisco Giants are other teams that are also in on the lefty.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets spoke to Rodon via Zoom this week and will now circle back to him after Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers. The Mets are determined to sign either Rodon or free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander, per Martino.

Rodon has earned All-Star appearances the last two seasons, going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and then going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA with the Giants in 2022.

Dec. 2, 5:35 p.m.

The Phillies are set to meet with the top four free-agent shortstops this offseason, including Mets target Trea Turner.

According to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, Philadelphia has scheduled meetings with Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The report also states that the Phillies are looking to quickly sign one of the star shortstops even before the Winter Meetings end Wednesday.

Turner has been described to The Athletic as the Phillies' "No. 1 choice" and they will have sit-downs with all four shortstops before the Winter Meetings begin on Sunday.

SNY's Andy Martino previously reported from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the Mets have been internally discussing Turner "for a long time," knowing that he was about to hit free agency.



Dec. 1, 1:37 p.m.

Mets GM Billy Eppler said on Thursday that "talks are continuing to advance on a number of fronts in a number of demographics" as the Mets talk to free agent pitchers and position players.

"There's some more clarity," Eppler told reporters on Thursday during a Zoom to reintroduce Edwin Diaz. "As that continues to happen and as those conversations continue to happen, you get a sense of things that kind of fall into reality, or maybe some things that -- where the gap just provides too great to kind of bridge that. It's all the discovery process, and we're moving towards being able to identify more realities."

Asked specifically about Jacob deGrom and the Mets' needs in the rotation, Eppler noted:

"Without getting into specifics, I can just say I'm having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. There's the volume of phone calls and connections that we're making on a daily basis -- starting and relief and the position player market. It's pretty constant. That's the update."

Pressed further about deGrom and whether the Mets needed clarity on his future before acting elsewhere, Eppler seemed to suggest that the deGrom domino doesn't have to fall first.



"I wouldn't say that's critically important," Eppler said. "We've assessed the market, and we've had enough dialogue to try to get a sense of what we think is going to be a reality. We are positioned to be able to execute other things if it makes sense, and we get close enough. We don't need one thing to happen first before other things can become a reality."

Nov. 30, 10:07 a.m.

The Mets are "hoping for a return" of free agent RHP Chris Bassitt, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN, who adds that the "behind-the-scenes action" involving Bassitt could lead to him signing during the Winter Meetings that begin on Dec. 4.



Bassitt, who is entering his age-34 season, rejected the Mets' one-year qualifying offer earlier this offseason.

In his first season with the Mets in 2022, Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA (3.66 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in 181.2 innings over 30 starts.

It is reasonable to believe Bassitt could receive a deal in the three-year range worth around $20 million per season.

The Mets have been prioritizing a reunion with Jacob deGrom, and have also had meetings with Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander, SNY's Andy Martino has reported.

The Mets also met with Japanese ace Kodai Senga, per Martino.





Nov. 28, 2:20 p.m.

Free agent first baseman/DH Jose Abreu is finalizing a deal with the Houston Astros, per multiple reports.



Abreu's contract with Houston will be for three years, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Mets, who have a hole to fill at DH, could've made sense as a fit for Abreu. However, SNY's Andy Martino reported Monday that the Mets' "expectation is to go internal" at DH.

The Mets went internal at DH to start the 2022 season, using a platoon of J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith that failed. They then traded for lefty Daniel Vogelbach and righty Darin Ruf to form a new DH platoon.

Vogelbach performed relatively well, and the Mets picked up his option for the 2023 season. Ruf struggled badly, and it's hard to see him being back with the Mets in 2023 (he's under contract and set to earn $3 million).

In addition to Vogelbach, internal DH options for the Mets this coming season could include Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, and Mark Vientos, who all got a brief taste of the majors in 2022.

Nov. 26, 10:00 a.m.

The Mets are reportedly interested in bringing back right-hander Adam Ottavino this offseason, depending on his asking price, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Ottavino certainly set himself up for a nice payday after a strong first season in the Mets bullpen and is said to be seeking a multi-year deal.

Billy Eppler and company reportedly would prefer to avoid anything longer than a one-year deal.

Ottavino was one of the Mets’ most reliable relievers not named Edwin Diaz last season. The 37-year-old posted a 2.06 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. His 30.6 percent K-rate jumped up five percent from 2021 and finished in the 89th percentile in baseball.

One arm the Mets are less confident about retaining is Seth Lugo. Sources reportedly have told Puma that the right-hander is still yet to hear from New York this offseason.

Some teams may be willing to sign Lugo to a multi-year deal as a starting pitcher this offseason. The Mets, however, view him as a reliever moving forward.

The bullpen certainly will be towards the top of the Mets’ priority list this offseason. Perhaps they’ll look to make a splash or two at the upcoming Winter Meetings.





Nov. 23, 8:48 a.m.

The Mets have been in contact with a bunch of free-agent pitchers, including Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Japanese ace Kodai Senga.

Signing both deGrom and Verlander would probably add roughly $90 million to the payroll annually, but could the Mets sign deGrom and Senga?

In addition to the Mets, the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers have been mentioned as possibilities for deGrom, and the Yankees recently requested his medicals, reported SNY's Andy Martino.

The Yanks also checked in on Senga, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, but Martino doesn't think deGrom or Senga will ultimately wind up in the Bronx.

Both of them landing in Queens is possible, though.

"I don't think the Yankees are signing deGrom or Senga -- that's the feeling I have from reporting," Martino said on Tuesday on Baseball Night in New York on SNY. "I think the Mets could end up with them both."

While deGrom could be seeking a deal that pays him $45 million per season, the estimates from some experts on Senga's contract have pegged him around $15 million per season.

Nov. 21, 10:23 a.m.

The Mets have been in contact with RHP Jameson Taillon, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Taillon, 31, was not extended a one-year qualifying offer by the Yankees. That means he will not be attached to draft pick compensation.

In 2022 for the Yankees, Taillon had a 3.91 ERA (3.94 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 177.1 innings over 32 starts. Those 32 starts matched a career-high -- Taillon also made 32 starts in 2018 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In addition to Taillon, the Mets also have interest in Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga -- as SNY's Andy Martino reported last week.

Meanwhile, the Mets remain engaged with Jacob deGrom's camp.





Nov. 20, 6:26 p.m.

The Mets spoke with Justin Verlander, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

New York and Verlander talked last week on Zoom, according to Rosenthal.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Nov. 15 that the Mets were "considering whether or not to pursue" Verlander as Jacob deGrom tests free agency.

"The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract like Max Scherzer's has been floating around the Mets front office for months, and it remains a topic of discussion," Martino wrote.

"The central question -- a very difficult one to answer -- is who makes for a better bet to stay healthy: Verlander, coming off a presumed Cy Young season but about to turn 40, or deGrom, 34 years old but unable to stay on the field for the past two seasons?

"The best answer is probably that neither is a good bet, but the Mets have financial resources and are at least mulling the idea of Verlander. They remain engaged with deGrom’s camp, and of course have checked in on just about every free agent or trade option imaginable."



Verlander, who turns 40 on Feb. 20, "is expected to command a multi-year contract with an average salary in the range of Scherzer's record $43.3 million," according to Rosenthal.





Nov. 17, 9:55 p.m.

The Mets reportedly had their much-anticipated meeting with Japanese pitching star, Kodai Senga recently and it went well, according to The Athletic.

SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier this week that the Mets are forging ahead with a pursuit of Senga.

It should be noted that Mets GM Billy Eppler has extensive experience scouting in Japan, going back to his time with the Yankees. As the GM who signed Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles, he carries extra name recognition in that baseball community.

Nov. 16, 8:49 a.m.

Justin Verlander is seeking a deal similar to the one Mets ace Max Scherzer signed last offseason, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The Mets signed Scherzer to a three-year deal worth $130 million, which gave him the highest average annual value ever for a pitcher at $43.3 million.

Scherzer was 37 years old when he signed that deal and turned 38 this past July, while Verlander will turn 40 in February -- about a month before the start of the 2023 season.

Crane noted to MLB.com that he hoped the absence of a state income tax in Texas could give the Astros an advantage.

"I know him well, so we’ve been pretty candid," Crane told MLB.com. "He’s looking at the comp, which I think there’s only one or two. … J.V.’s probably got a few years left, and he wants to make the most of it. I think he’s going to test the market on that."

Nov. 15, 10:56 a.m.

The Mets are considering whether to pursue Verlander, reports SNY's Andy Martino, who adds that the idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract "has been floating around the Mets front office for months."

Verlander, who will turn 40 years old before the start of next season, recently opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros.



The possible pursuit of Verlander comes among the backdrop of Jacob deGrom's free agency, with the Mets viewing the Texas Rangers as serious suitors, per Martino.

Martino adds that the Mets remain engaged with deGrom's camp.



Nov. 15, 9:17 a.m.

Writing that Justin Verlander seemed like a "good bet" to quickly re-sign with the Houston Astros, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Verlander might not have re-upped "perhaps because Verlander sees the potential for lucrative opportunities with the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers, among others."

Verlander, who is entering his age-40 season and is about to win the 2022 AL Cy Young award, could be a replacement for Jacob deGrom if deGrom signs elsewhere.

As far as the Dodgers, Rosenthal notes that they could pursue Verlander if Tyler Anderson rejects their qualifying offer -- or even if Anderson accepts.

It seems likely that Verlander could be had on a high average annual deal for one or two seasons.

Nov. 14, 2:23 p.m.

The Mets have interest in signing free agent LHP Andrew Heaney, per multiple reports.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have made initial contact with Heaney's camp.

Heaney, 31, had a very strong 2022 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a 3.10 ERA (3.75 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings -- a whopping 13.6 per nine.

Heaney struggled badly in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels and Yankees, and had a career ERA of 4.72 over eight big league seasons before his turnaround this past season.

On Nov. 6, SNY listed Heaney among five free agent starting pitchers the Mets should have interest in.



Nov. 13, 11:00 p.m.

The Mets and Rays have been in contact about Tampa Bay's available pitching ahead of Tuesday's roster-protection deadline, reports by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels have also shared the same interest with the Rays, according to MLB Network, which added that Tampa Bay was "in advanced trade negotiations."

"At this point, industry observers expect multiple trades by the club over the next 48 hours," Morosi wrote on Twitter.

To protect players who are eligible for selection in the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7, teams must add players to their 40-man rosters by Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 12, 10:40 a.m.

Rafael Montero, who was a potential bullpen target this offseason for the Mets, is off the market.

Fresh off a World Series win, Montero and the Houston Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

​In 68.1 innings over 71 appearances during the regular season, the right-hander had a 2.37 ERA (2.64 FIP) and 1.02 WHIP with 73 strikeouts.

Montero made 10 appearances in the postseason, allowing two runs in 9.1 innings (1.93 ERA) with 10 strikeouts and six walks.

Nov. 10, 7:25 p.m.

Jose Abreu is an unrestricted free agent and according to a new report it's likely he won't return to the White Sox.



The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that the White Sox are planning to move Andrew Vaughn to his natural position at first base. They are, however, leaving the door open for Abreu to return, but the "likelihood seems to be that he will go to a new team."

With the Mets in need of more power from the right side to fill their DH spot, Abreu could fill that role. Entering his age 36 season, Abreu is coming off another great year where he hit .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI for the disappointing White Sox.

In his nine-year career, the Cuban native has posted a slash of .292/.354/.506 with 243 career home runs and 863 RBI.

Nov. 10, 8:51 a.m.

The Mets are considering a reunion with free agent OF Michael Conforto, reports Will Sammon of The Athletic.

As we wrote on Nov. 5, the Mets exploring Conforto makes sense -- especially if they lose free agent Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets did not make a strong effort to retain Conforto last offseason after extending the qualifying offer (which Conforto rejected). Afterward, Conforto never signed with a new team and missed the entire 2022 season following shoulder surgery in April that was a result of his getting injured during offseason workouts.

Speaking on Wednesday, Scott Boras -- Conforto's agent -- said there's broad interest in his client. But it's hard to see Conforto getting more than a one-year, prove-it deal.

Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Mets GM Billy Eppler said Wednesday at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the team has declined its mutual option with RHP Mychal Givens.



Givens, 32, was acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs and pitched to a 4.79 ERA over 19 appearances and 20.2 innings with New York.





Nov. 9, 5:23 p.m.

The Mets announced that they have claimed LHP Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Saucedo has appeared in 33 major league games in his career and has pitched to a 5.40 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. In 28.1 innings pitched, the southpaw has struck out 19, walked 11 and given up four home runs.

The Hawaii native struggled in his brief time with the Blue Jays in 2022 but was especially impressive against lefties in 2021, limiting them to a .139 average in 10.1 innings.

Nov. 9, 4:20 p.m.

Agent Scott Boras spoke to reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and said that Mets owner Steve Cohen signing Max Scherzer last season made the team "a championship-level organization."

"When Steve Cohen reached out and signed Scherzer, he really raised the flag that we're here to be a championship-level organization," Boras said.

"And the influence of Max on a team, their intensity, the pitching staff, the audience. I think that it brought really credible illustration to what the new Met organization is about. And that had not been there for a long time, there had not been a marquee brought to Citi Field. And I think bringing that there really changed the perception of players, how they look at the Mets, what they do.

"I think Buck's [Showalter] role in working and dealing with players has really been something in the player community that has been an advantage for them. I think they're very well-received in the player community, no question."

Nov. 8, 5:47 p.m.

According to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, there’s been no word on a final decision by the Mets to pick up the $14 million club option on Carlos Carrasco.

However, Martino also reported that the sentiment within the organization is that picking up Carrasco’s option “makes a lot of sense” considering the team’s rotation uncertainty and many openings.

As things stand, Max Scherzer is the only starting pitcher on the team that is penciled in for the starting rotation in 2023.



Nov. 8, 9:14 a.m.

SNY's Andy Martino reported from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the Mets have been internally discussing Trea Turner "for a long time," knowing that he was about to hit free agency.

As far as whether the Mets can fit Turner within their budget, Martino theorizes that if Jacob deGrom leaves, it could make a Turner deal more palatable for New York -- with Martino noting that it could "open up a lot of money to do creative things."

DeGrom will likely be seeking $44 million annually.

Estimates have Turner, 29, receiving a deal in excess of $30 million or more annually.



Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m.

The Angels will not trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters.

"Shohei Ohtani will not be moved/traded at all this off-season and will start the 2023 season with the Angels, per Perry Minasian," Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times tweeted.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Nov. 1 that multiple teams saw "no appetite" from the Angels to move on from Ohtani, who has been viewed as a potential Mets target.

Nov. 7, 10:32 a.m.

As expected, both Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker opted out of their contracts with the Mets on Monday. DeGrom had made his intentions known since spring training.

As far as Walker, opting out was an easy decision, since his player option for 2023 was for only $6 million. The Mets will have the option of placing the roughly $20 million qualifying offer on Walker, who will be seeking a multiyear deal on the open market.

Additionally, SNY's Andy Martino reported that Edwin Diaz -- who agreed to a massive five-year deal on Sunday to return to the Mets -- has deferrals in his contract.

Specifically, $26.5 million of the $102 million is deferred, which is intended to lower the Mets' luxury tax number in the coming years. The number is calculated by taking the yearly average value of the contract.

Nov. 6, 1:20 p.m.

The Mets are planning to pick up DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5 million option, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Acquired by the Mets in a midseason deal with the Pirates, Vogelbach slashed .255/.393/.436 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 183 plate appearances as part of the Mets' DH platoon.

Meanwhile, Heyman also reports that starting pitcher Chris Bassitt will decline his $19 million mutual option.

Bassitt declining the option has been the expected move, as the veteran will likely seek a a multiyear deal on the open market.

Nov. 2, 2:11 p.m.

The Mets are prioritizing Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo above all other internal free agents, and expect to maintain open and consistent communication with Diaz when free agency begins the morning after the World Series ends, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino reported on Oct. 10 that the mutual interest between the Mets and Diaz about a return was strong, and that the Mets loved Nimmo "both as a player and as part of their culture."

Mets GM Billy Eppler said Tuesday that the Mets "absolutely" want Diaz to return:



"Would we like to have him back? Absolutely. Are we going to be able to get something worked out? Potentially. But he’s reached a point in his career where he’s afforded himself the opportunity with the ability to look around if he so chooses, but he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us and how comfortable he was this year.

"He expressed that and I’m not sure if he expressed that specifically to Buck [Showalter], but I passed it along because when I was talking to his agent, he mentioned that. Edwin can provide a big boost to the bullpen and like I said, be used in a number of roles. But we’ll see what the coming day and coming weeks provides."

Nov. 1, 10:52 a.m.

Justin Turner, who will become a free agent in the coming days if the Los Angeles Dodgers decline their $16 million club option on him, could be interested in a reunion with the Mets.



After Turner accepted the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday night, he told Mike Puma of The New York Post that he's "in limbo" as he waits for the Dodgers' decision.

When Puma suggested Turner could sign with the Mets if he hits free agency, Turner "didn't hate the idea," per Puma.

Turner, who is entering his age-38 season, hit .278/.350/.438 with 13 homers and 36 doubles in 128 games for Los Angeles this season.

In nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner has slashed .296/.375/.490 with 156 home runs while playing mostly third base. In 2022, Turner played 66 games at third and was the DH in 62 others.

The Mets moved on from Turner following the 2013 season after he hit just .256/.326/.370 with eight homers in four seasons with New York.

Oct. 29, 2:33 p.m.

Rather than test the free agency market as one of the top third base options, seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado has opted in to the remainder of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Arenado, 31, is now under contract with the Cardinals through the 2027 season.

With Eduardo Escobar struggling for most of the 2022 season, the Mets could look to upgrade at third base this offseason, with other internal candidates including Brett Baty and Luis Guillorme. Had he opted out, Arenado all but certainly would have been on the Mets' radar as a potential addition.

Oct. 27, 4:14 p.m.

The Colorado Rockies have Brandon Nimmo on their "preliminary list" of free agent targets, reports Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

Saunders notes that estimates he has seen predict that Nimmo will ink a five-year deal worth roughly $115 or $120 million.

The Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return.

Nimmo, who is entering his age-30 season, made $7 million this year during what was his final season of arbitration.

Nimmo hit .274/.367/.433 in 2022 with 16 homers, 30 doubles, and seven triples, and played a terrific center field, where he was in the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average.