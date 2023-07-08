Mets’ Francisco Lindor doesn't feel snubbed after not being selected as 2023 All-Star Game replacement

Jul 7, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson pulled out of this year’s All-Star Game, it left an infield spot for Francisco Lindor to be selected as his replacement. Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was chosen instead.

"The guys that are in deserve it," Lindor said after Friday's win. "They deserve it and on this team [Brandon] Nimmo deserves it a lot more for me. So let’s get him there first and then we’ll worry about me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he felt snubbed, the shortstop said he didn't but used the time to lift up Perdomo and even throw in an extra pitch for his teammate to be selected.

"There’s a voting process. Perdomo got in today because the players voted for him. He deserves it. He's an All-Star, congrats to him, I'm super happy for him," Lindor said. "And I’d love Nimmo to be in it. So let’s get him there."

As a refresher, the starters for each league are chosen by fan votes. Lindor was chosen as a finalist for the National League starting shortstop position but was ultimately beaten by Atlanta’s Orlando Arcia.

Reserves and pitchers are selected by a combination of a player ballot and the Commissioner’s Office. Swanson made the team via the player ballot and according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Perdomo earned his place as a result of the player balloting as well.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Perdomo is having a career year in the desert, slashing .274/.381/.797 with five home runs and 33 RBI. Entering Friday, he is in the top five of all shortstops in walks, and in the top 10 in stolen bases. Once he qualifies, he’ll likely be in the top five in batting average, OBP and OPS among shortstops.

Lindor, while not having a career season, is having a very productive year for the Mets. The 29-year-old is slashing .233/.316/.788 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI entering Friday. He leads all shortstops in home runs, RBI and runs and is in the top five in doubles, walks, slugging and OPS.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was asked prior to Friday’s game if he’s surprised by Lindor not being selected and said, “I’m not going to evaluate someone else’s players. I know our guy is having a very worthy [year]. So are other people.”

Ironically enough, Lindor and Perdomo were on opposite sides in this previous series earlier in the week.

Advertisement

During the three-game set, Lindor went 6-for-12 with a home run and had his first career five-hit game on Thursday. Perdomo went 1-for-11, although he was in the lineup when Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco had their best starts of the season.

This is not the end of the road for Lindor’s All-Star chances. If there’s an injury or another infielder backs out of the Midsummer Classic, Lindor could be selected as a replacement. The same can be said for other Mets like Nimmo or David Robertson.

Currently, first baseman Pete Alonso is the only player representing the Mets in the 2023 All-Star Game.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be in Seattle this year and will take place Tuesday, July 11.