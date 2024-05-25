Mets' David Peterson goes four innings in likely final rehab start at Triple-A

David Peterson was stretched out to 89 pitches on Friday in what will likely be his final rehab start before joining the Mets and making his season debut after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

The left-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in four innings for Triple-A Syracuse. He had six strikeouts to one walk against the Yankees' Triple-A outfit in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Before Friday night’s game in Queens, manager Carlos Mendoza said that the 28-year-old could potentially jump right into the Mets’ starting rotation in place of right-hander Adrian Houser, who would move to the bullpen.

Peterson tossed 65 strikes out of his 89 deliveries, and used all five of his pitches, with the fastball (29 percent) and sinker (25 percent) leading the way. He drew 51 swings and got 11 whiffs to go with 14 called strikes.

In his previous start with Syracuse, Peterson went 5.2 innings allowing one run on five hits with a walk, a hit batter and five strikeouts. Previously, the lefty made a start at Double-A Binghamton and put up 5.1 scoreless innings allowing five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Peterson made 27 appearances (21 starts) for the Mets a season ago. He had a 5.03 ERA (4.34 FIP) with a 1.568 WHIP over 111 innings pitched. He tallied 128 strikeouts to 50 walks.