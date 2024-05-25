Mets will continue to let Mark Vientos, Brett Baty split at third 'play out'

After the Mets called up Mark Vientos and designated reserve middle-infielder Joey Wendle for assignment, it appeared that it would only be a matter of time before struggling third baseman Brett Baty found himself as the odd man out amid a positional roster crunch.

For the time being, the Mets wanted to give both players a look at the big league level and see how things shake out.

So far, Vientos has made the most of his opportunity: In seven games since being called up, he has four doubles and two home runs, including an opposite-field blast on Friday night's 8-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants, but also grounded out with the bases loaded to end the game

The same can't be said for Baty who has just two hits in 11 at-bats, with a pinch-hit groundout in the ninth on Friday.

But the Mets are keeping both Vientos and Baty on the 26-man roster with manager Carlos Mendoza explaining that they believe the club still feels like “there’s gonna be opportunity for both of them.”

The manager said ahead of Friday’s series opener.

“We got a couple of [pitchers] coming up that have pretty big splits, so pretty sure Baty will see some playing time. And we do feel comfortable with where we’re at roster-wise,” Mendoza said. “And then whenever we have to make a decision, if we need to make a decision, then we’ll make it. But for the time being, we’re pretty comfortable with them two here.”

When asked if he believes if they will have to revisit the conversation about carrying both young third basemen after the series against the Giants, the skipper said, “We’re not in a hurry to go back in a room to have a conversation where we have to make a decision.”

“We want to continue to let it play out, see how things unfold, but there’s nothing imminent that we have to make a decision by this date,” Mendoza continued. “We will continue to play it day-by-day, week-by-week, series-by-series, and then, we’ll go from there.”

One concern is the Mets’ lack of a backup middle infielder with Baty and Vientos on the roster.

“We’re playing another 12, 13 [days] in a row, this is something that once you get to the seventh, eighth day, checking with guys and see how they’re bouncing back and things like that, then if we need to make a decision, we will make it,” the manager said before the game.

As Baty’s playing time becomes more infrequent, Mendoza expects the 24-year-old to use the time when he is not playing to continue to work on the things he needs to work on, while also staying ready to be called upon.

“When he’s not in the lineup, to make sure he uses the time to go back and watch film and get in the cages and work on some things that he needs to be working on mechanically,” the manager said, “But at the same time staying ready, to come in in the middle of a game to help the team get a W.”

“... Same thing from the defensive side, even though he’s been playing a lot better and he found a rhythm, there’s still work to be done and that’s what he’s doing.”