Mets claim reliever Ty Adcock off waivers

The Mets have added to their pitching depth, claiming right-handed reliever Ty Adcock off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

Adcock was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after being claimed.

The 26-year-old had a 3.45 ERA (5.17 FIP) and 0.70 WHIP in 15.2 innings over 12 appearances for the Seattle Mariners last season.

In Triple-A for the Mariners and Tigers this season, Adcock had an 8.64 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 8.1 innings over nine appearances.

During his three-year minor league career, Adcock has a 4.62 ERA and 1.189 WHIP, and has struck out 10.7 per nine across 37.0 innings.

He was originally selected by the Mariners in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Elon University.