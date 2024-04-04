Mets blow 3-0 lead, squander multiple late opportunities as they lose in extras to fall to 0-5

The Mets fell to 0-5 for the first time since the 2005 season.

After blowing a 3-0 lead and failing to muster a run when they had a chance to walk it off in the ninth and 10th innings, New York allowed three runs in the top of the 11th and fell, 6-3, to the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the takeaways…

- In the ninth inning of a 3-3 game, Brandon Nimmo walked and stole second to start the inning, but he was stranded there.

Then in the 10th, with the game tied and the Mets having the free runner at second base, they curiously called on Brett Baty to bunt to lead things off. He bunted the first two pitches foul before striking out on a check swing where he arguably did not go around. Following Baty's at-bat, Starling Marte popped out and Tyrone Taylor struck out.

- After New York's offensive futility in the ninth and 10th, the Tigers plated three runs against Michael Tonkin in the 11th.

- Francisco Alvarez had a very impressive at-bat in the third inning before putting the Mets ahead. After falling behind 0-2 against Casey Mize -- including a second pitch he chased up and out of the zone -- Alvarez got the count even before ripping a double down the left field line on a pitch on the inner half to drive in Francisco Lindor (who was hit by a pitch) and Pete Alonso (who singled) to give New York at 2-0 lead.

- Baty had a similarly impressive at-bat with two outs in the fifth inning. Like Alvarez, he fell into a two-strike hole. Facing left-handed reliever Joey Wentz, Baty then stroked a single down the left field line to increase the Mets' advantage to 3-0.

- Making his Mets debut, Adrian Houser was sharp early. He retired the first seven batters he faced, and escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the third after allowing a pair of singles.

Houser issued a pair of walks to start the fourth but immediately erased them on a soft ground out and lineout to shortstop that turned into a double play. Following a 1-2-3 fifth inning, Houser allowed the first two runners of the sixth to reach and was replaced by Brooks Raley -- who cleaned up the mess.

Overall, Houser allowed one run on three hits over five innings while walking three and striking out three.

Houser's performance was the Mets' second consecutive strong one from a starting rotation that started the season wobbly. Houser nicely followed up Sean Manaea's six shutout innings on Monday.

- Things got dicey for the Mets in the top of the seventh. After Drew Smith recorded the first two outs, he gave up a single and issued a walk before giving way to Jake Diekman. After a passed ball by Alvarez, Diekman uncorked a wild pitch to allow a run to score and the Tigers to creep within 3-2. He then walked pinch-hitter Mark Canha before striking out Spencer Torkelson to end the frame.

- With one out in the eighth, Adam Ottavino served up a middle-middle sweeper that Riley Greene drove over the right field wall for a game-tying homer.

- Edwin Diaz, who has not yet pitched in a save situation this season, fired a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

- One of the biggest cheers of the day was reserved for the sun, which the fans roared about when it peeked through in the fifth inning after two straight days of rain in the New York area -- and two postponements, which resulted in Thursday's doubleheader.

- The Mets got their first stolen base of the season (which was also their first attempt) when Taylor swiped second base after singling with one out in the fourth.

The Mets open a three-game series against the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati at 6:40 p.m.

Jose Quintana gets the start for New York, opposed by Hunter Greene for the Reds.