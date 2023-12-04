Mets announce 2024 coaching staff, with four new hires

The Mets announced their full coaching staff for the 2024 MLB season under new manager Carlos Mendoza, with four new hires joining the organization.

John Gibbons (bench coach), Antoan Richardson (first base coach), Jose Rosado (bullpen coach) and Mike Sarbaugh (third base coach) all will spend their first year with New York, joining Mendoza, the first-year skipper hired earlier this offseason.

Gibbons comes to the Mets after 11 years over two stints as manager of the Blue Jays (2004-08, 2013-18). His time in Toronto featured back-to-back trips to the ALCS (2015 and 2016). Gibbons, who spent time as the bench coach with Kansas City from 2009-11, has compiled a 793-789 record as a big league manager.

Richardson spent the past three seasons as first base coach in San Francisco, where his duties included base running and outfield instruction after joining the Giants organization in 2019. A long-time minor leaguer (2005-16) he appeared in 22 games at the MLB level.

Rosado, a Jersey City native, spent the past three seasons as the pitching coach of the Korean Baseball Organization's Hanwha Eagles. He served as a minor league pitching coach in the Yankees organization from 2011-20. He has been Puerto Rico's pitching coach for the last three World Baseball Classics.

Sarbaugh comes to Queens from the Cleveland organization, where he served in various roles since 1995, the last 10 seasons as third base coach. He worked as a minor league manager for nine seasons (2004-13) with a 697-511 record.

Eric Chavez, who was then-manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach in 2023, will return to his previous role as a hitting coach and share those duties with Jeremy Barnes.

The rest of the staff will be Danny Barnes as major league strategy coach, Jeremy Hefner in his fifth season as pitching coach, and Glenn Sherlock is back for his second year as catching coach.