Mets ace Kodai Senga gets cortisone shot after MRI shows nerve inflammation

Kodai Senga will be shut down from throwing for the next three to five days after the Mets' right-hander received a cortisone shot when an MRI revealed nerve inflammation in his tricep, manager Carlos Mendoza said before Friday's game.

Afternot throwing his scheduled bullpen session on Sunday due to to triceps tightness, Senga did throw on Tuesday with a "light catch." However, the ace did not throw his scheduled bullpen on Friday after he came in on Thursday's day off and "was still feeling something on that tricep," Mendoza said.

"Today we said, 'ok, we gotta take a look at this.' He got an MRI and it shows a little bit of inflammation on the nerve," the skipper said, adding that after the cortisone injection takes effect, "hopefully we get him going again."

When asked about his level of concern that Senga had taken another backward step in his rehab, Mendoza said he didn't know if it was concern or frustration.

"It's one of those that, the good thing is we were able to take a look at him, not only the shoulder today, the elbow, the whole thing, just to make sure we're not missing anything," he said. "Good news it's just inflammation like I said, getting this shot and hopefully he can get going from here now.

"... We knew from the beginning he was gonna take time and here we are dealing with it."

The next step after the time off will be playing catch again, the manager said, "whether it's 90 [feet], 120, long-toss, the intensity before he gets back on the mound."

"We gotta wait and let the shot do the work before we can move onto mound sessions and things like that," Mendoza said.

Senga's last bullpen session came on Wednesday, May 15.