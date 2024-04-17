Messenger tosses a gem for Concord

Senior Braeden Messenger allowed just three hits over eight innings while striking out nine, as Concord beat NorthWood 2-1, to open the Northern Lakes Conference part of its schedule.

Emanuel Rosa had two hits and drove in a run for the Minutemen, while Connor Reed had two of NorthWood's three hits.

In another extra inning NLC game, Northridge pushed across a run in the 12th inning to beat Goshen, 6-5.

The Raiders scored runs in the bottom of the seventh, ninth and 11th tie the game, before winning it in the 12th.

Leadoff hitter Jack Urbanski had four hits and drove in three runs for Northridge. Collin Miller had three hits for Goshen.

It was the NLC opener for both teams.

In boys golf, Fairfield and NorthWood tied at 154 after the first four golfers, but NorthWood won the match thanks to the 45 shot by Collin Deatsman in the fifth spot. Micah Schwartz shot an even part 36 to lead the Panthers.

Northridge's Coby Hochstetler shot a 36 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Aiden Hibbard, as the Raiders beat Elkhart Christian and Prairie Heights on Monday.

In softball action, Lea Rowe had a double and drove in three runs, while teammate Madison Martin drove in two, as NorthWood opened its Northern Lakes Conference schedule with a 14-6 win over Concord.

Jimtown scored four runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth, to blow open a close game and beat John Glenn 11-2.

Junior Addi Knisely tossed a two-hit shutout and drove in three runs, as Northridge topped Goshen, 13-0. Rachel Humbarger added three hits for the Raiders.

Elkhart and South Bend Clay battled to a 6-6 tie after nine innings, when the game was suspended due to darkness. A date to finish is yet to be determined.

The Colonials scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings tied at six.

In girls tennis, Fairfield's No. 2 doubles team of Eva Herbert and Lacey Stoltzfus lost their first set 6-1, before roaring back to win 6-1 and 6-1, to give the Falcons a tough 3-2 win over Northridge.

John Glenn's Joe Chrapliwy tossed a one-hitter, as the Falcons edged Jimtown 3-1 in a Northern Indiana Conference game.

Sophomore Dalton Cook tossed a complete game for Jimtown, allowing just one earned run.

------------

SOFTBALL

JIMTOWN 11, GLENN 2

Jimtown 000;047;—;0;—;11;14;3

Glenn 001;001;0;—;2;7;2

Kiyla Eberhart, Layla Winrott (3, W)

Jimtown: Hits: Skyler Pello 2, Lily Gaugler 2, Hannah Zellers 2, Kendal McPhee 2, Layla Winrott 2, Eberhart 2. 2B: Pello, Gaugler, Abbey Brown.

NORTHRIDGE 13, GOSHEN 0

Northridge;246;10;—;13;12;0

Goshen;000;00;—;0;2;2

Addi Knisley (W); Blakenship (L), Diaz (3).

Northrdge: Hits: Rachel Humbarger 3, Rileyn Goodwin 2, Knisley 2, Halle Moeller 2. 2B: Humbarger, Branam. RBI; Knisley 3, Goodwin 2, Mia Braham 2, Felice Blasko 2.

NORTHWOOD 14, CONCORD 6

NorthWood;051;710;0;—;14;11;2

Concord;120;200;1;—;6;6;5

Chloe Davis, Adriana Beachy (2), Brooklin Brubacher (3, W); Allison Ralston (L), Trista Cave (5), Lizbeth Flores (6).

NorthWood: Hits: Davis 2, Brooklyn Davis 2, Audra Schwartz 2. 2B: Davis, Payton Sears, Lea Rowe, Schwartz. RBI: Rowe 3, Madison Martin 2.

Concord: Lizbeth Flores 2, Janessa Bennett 2. 2B: Cheyenne Collins.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHRIDGE 164, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 184, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 193

Northridge: Coby Hochstetler 36, Conner Hochstetler 43, Isaiah Lehman 47, Owen Kaehr 44, Alex Thompson 41.

ECA: Aiden Hibbard 37, Kian Hibbard 40, Carson Hiler 53, CAleb Overmyer 54.

GIRLS TENNIS

FAIRFIELD 3, NORTHRIDGE 2

SINGLES: Addie Mast (F) def. Saige Wheatley 6-2, 6-1. Jaycie Cress (NR) def. Taylor Sebreck 6-2, 6-3. Sage Granberg (NR) def. Allie Stably 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Amand McGuire/Elise Schwartz (F) def. Alyssen Wessner/Elaina Duthie 7-5, 7-6.Eva Herbert/Lacey Stoltzfus (F) def. Ava Schrock/Catherine Miller 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5, MISHAWAKA 0

SINGLES: Anna Schrock defm Kylie Creech 3-6, 6-3, 10-5. Mariah Stoltzfus def Addison Gardner 6-2, 6-0. Joryn Yoder def. Brooke Boehman 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser def. Grace Selesky/Casssie Creech 6-1, 6-2. Cassia Nice/Morgan Chupp def. Amiya Stamper/Elena Norton (M) 6-2, 6-0.

BASEBALL

CONCORD 2, NORTHWOOD 1

Concord;000;000;11;—;2;5;0

NorthWood;000;000;10;—;1;3;3

Braeden Messenger (W); Mason Bogan, Landon Perry (5), Mason Warren (7), Nathan Shrock (8, L).

Concord: Hits: Emanuel Rosa 2.

NorthWood: Hits Connor Reed 2.

GLENN 3, JIMTOWN 1

Glenn;000;120;0;—;3;8;3

Jimtown;000;010;0;—;1;1;2

Joe Chrapliwy (W, 2-1); Dalton Cook (L).

Records: Glenn 4-2-1 (1-1 NIC), Jimtown 5-4 (1-2 NIC)

NORTHRIDGE 6, GOSHEN 5

Goshen;030;000;001;010;—;5;15;2

Northridge;000;002;101;011;—;6;13;2

K. Miller, Diaz (6), Wilson (12, L); Collin Yoder, Braxton Nagy (7, W).

Goshen: Hits: C Miller 3, Wilson 2, Braxton Cline 2, K. Miller 2, Bontrager 2, Shreiner 2. 2B: Castillo, Cline.

Northridge: Jack Urbanski 4, Yoder 2, Brecken Gawthrop 2, Max Horner 2. 2B: Yoder: 3B: Horner. RBI: Urbanski 3.