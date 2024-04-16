Mesa Foundation, Brian Dutcher seeking support for SDSU sports through NIL

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5) — The San Diego State men’s basketball season may be over, but the tireless efforts continue as the Aztecs look towards better integrating the ever-evolving “name, image and likeness” (NIL) landscape with the program to help sustain its historic playoff run.

“The last two years have been magical,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “I like to say we’re 7 —UConn, they beat us twice — we’re 7-2 in the biggest stage there is, so we take great joy in that, but we want to win one of those one of these times.”

A key part of winning a championship nowadays is money, and part of that manifests itself by creating financial incentives for players using donations to the Mesa Foundation.

Out of the nearly 70 Power Five schools, the average cost per program falls north of $10 million, according to a NIL study conducted by Opendorse. Football and basketball account for nearly 90% of all allocated compensation.

At the Group of Five level, which where San Diego State lands, that number is projected to be about $1.4 million based on the past season alone.

“It’s almost a pay-for-play situation and I know a lot of fans don’t like that,” Dutcher explained, “but people who have businesses have to recognize the regulations change in your business and you either adapt or sell.”

“We’re trying to embrace NIL,” he continued. “We’re trying to raise money so Aztec basketball can remain competitive on a national level.”

The Mesa Foundation budget nearly doubled from its first year, touching north of a million this past season. However, the nonprofit believes that — if it can’t reach the Group of Five projection of $1.4 million — the Aztecs’ production on the court will suffer.

“A lot of people think NIL, I have to write this huge check to help them,” Dutcher said. “No, $20 a month to join Mesa Foundation makes a difference in Aztec Basketball and Aztec athletics. Any help we can get, we appreciate and we can give back. It’s not one sided. We want to give back to the community.”

