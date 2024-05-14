The Menu Prices At Formula One Are Going Viral For Obvious Reasons... But It's Kind Of Misleading

Formula One took place earlier this month, and while the three-day race weekend yielded tons of excitement from fans, a few viral images of available menus sparked not-so-favorable reactions.

Several photos of dining options at the event recently went viral across social media, such as this one from the Miami race:

Featured items include a $190 fruit platter with pineapple, watermelon, stone fruit, rambutan, kiwi, and coconut...

...$180 worth of nachos...

...and a $190 wing board.

Other photos show a $250 salad and $450 lobster rolls.

And here's the drink menu:

Obviously, without further context, initial reactions ranged from shocked to incredulous.

One user commented: "$25 for water is actually criminal."

However, race officials quickly corrected by explaining these menu prices reflect suite offerings designed for large groups:

“That’s actually a suite menu. So, it's lobster rolls for, like, 8 to 10 people. So, $280 for lobster for 10 people in a suite is still a lot of money. But it’s lobster. It’s not a hot dog,” Miami Dolphins CEO and Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel said.

Officials seem to be aiming at making the weekend more affordable for everyday fans overall. The Campus Pass, aka the three-day general admission ticket, started at $150 per day this year — which is down compared to last year's $590 price, USA Today reports.

Likewise, concessions were offered from over 60 local vendors. “It's not lost on me that the tickets are expensive. So, I'm always talking to the concessionaire about trying to keep concession prices lower. With inflation, cost of goods has gone up, not just the cost to operate,” Garfinkel said. “We do have significant, over 65, independent kitchens on site. We have a lot of different vendors, a lot of different purveyors. We have to run power to all these sites, water, all these things. It’s expensive, but we try not to pass that off on the consumer in terms of crazy prices. People have to be able to come out and be able to eat, drink, and have a good time. And so we try to focus on those things."

