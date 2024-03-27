Men's Tournament - Final Four Predictions | College Basketball Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss their Final Four predictions. Hear the full conversation on the “College Basketball Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

DAN WETZEL: One of my favorite episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," you didn't watch, was when Larry-- It was, like, January, like-- I don't know what the date was, the 12th or something, and this woman cheerfully wished him a happy new year, and he declared, isn't it too far past the new year to really say "happy new year," and he got offended, and the whole episode was Larry being angry that someone wished him happy new year past the date of when you can wish happy new year.

In this spirit, I feel, why do I have-- Everyone's, what's your Final Four, what's your brackets, how are your brackets, are your brackets busted, are your brackets doing well? Ah, ah, ah, you know what, I don't want to participate.

PAT FORDE: Dan Wetzel, human killjoy.

DAN WETZEL: I am Larry David right now. This is my spirit animal, and what do you care? You don't really care. You don't really care. What do you want me to say? Ah, Oakland killed my bracket! I had Kentucky in the Elite Eight. You don't care!

PAT FORDE: Well, we ask you so that we can tell you about ours.

DAN WETZEL: Yes.

PAT FORDE: I'll stick with the other three, although the way Purdue-- Once Purdue got past its gag reflex there in the first round, look out. Boy, they were very impressive. But I'll stick with Creighton out of the Midwest. I'll stick with Houston, although they had their own near-death experience, certainly, against Texas A&M. And both Duke and Marquette look good there. I will stick with UConn, because, of course, I'll stick with UConn. Have you seen them?

From the shattered bracket that was Baylor, I think I'm gonna take Arizona, because I think they've got an easier game, perhaps, against Clemson than North Carolina does against Alabama, and Arizona is playing very, very well so far through two games. They've got all the pieces. They look like they're locked in enough defensively, and they're gonna keep focused.

Although, I will say, a North Carolina-Arizona Caleb Love game would really be interesting, because Caleb Love was a key player for the Tar Heels for three years, and then transferred to Arizona and became the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Like, North Carolina got better without him, and he got better without North Carolina, so that would be a fun regional final there, but I'll take Arizona from that region.

ROSS DELLENGER: Houston, Purdue, and Arizona. Yeah, my one bracket, the one side of the bracket, the one quadrant that I screwed up is, of course, the one with UConn, because, for whatever reason, I had Auburn beating UConn, and Auburn in the Final Four. So, from that bracket, I'll say UConn. So, UConn, Houston, Arizona, and Purdue. And then I have my two championship matchups are still alive. I have Arizona playing Houston for all the marbles.

DAN WETZEL: My final three were UConn, Houston, and Creighton, so, ha-ha, perfect 3-0. I'm a perfect three for three here. I'm three for three. Hell, I'm going Alabama. Carolina will probably do it. You don't really care about my brackets! Why would you take my advice?

ROSS DELLENGER: That's true, I don't care.