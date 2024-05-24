MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: DACC wraps up third round

May 23—JOPLIN, Mo. — After clinching a spot in the final rounds on Wednesday, the Danville Area Community College golf team continued play at the NJCAA Division II golf meet.

The Jaguars shot a 308 for the day and is 14th as a team going into Friday's last round at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.

Grady Lancaster is currently tied for 21st individually for DACC with a 71 on Thursday for a three-round total of 223. Cameron Bergman shot an 81 and is tied for 70th with a 236, Luke Mettemeyer had an 77 and is tied for 73rd at 237, Blake Arnold had a 79 and is tied for 78th with a 238 and Zane Douglas scored a 85 and is 97th with a 265.

The Jaguars will tee off the final round of the season at 7:45 a.m.