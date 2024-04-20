Memphis football spring game: 3 things we learned, including Mario Anderson's strong debut

Mario Anderson didn't waste any time introducing himself to Memphis football fans.

The Tigers' highly touted transfer running back from South Carolina made an instant impression in Saturday's spring game, reeling off a 43-yard catch and run on his first touch and then opening the scoring with a short rushing touchdown a few plays later. He was a definitive standout of a game that was only semi-competitive and brought an end to the Tigers' slate of spring practices.

Coach Ryan Silverfield separated the players into blue and gray teams, and both had players shuffling in and out throughout the game. Quarterback Seth Henigan only played two drives, but both resulted in touchdowns.

Henigan's Blue team earned a 14-6 win.

There was only one other touchdown scored in the game. Harris Boyd found Demeer Blankumsee for a 1-yard score on the game's final drive.

Here are our takeaways from the game.

Mario Anderson impressed

Anderson was the leading rusher at South Carolina last season and chose Memphis over offers from USC and Oklahoma. He's expected to be the Tigers' top running back in 2024 and showed why in limited action on Saturday.

His 43-yard reception on the first drive was undoubtedly the highlight of the game.

Anderson also played on the same team as Henigan, showing fans a quick glimpse of the two players who will likely be standing together in the backfield for most of this season.

Running back Mario Anderson (2) celebrates in the end zone after rushing a touchdown against the gray team during the Memphis football spring game on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Backup QB competition takes shape

All three quarterbacks competing to back up Henigan saw significant action. Cade Cunningham and Harris Boyd both featured for the Gray, while Arrington Maiden took most of the snaps for the Blue.

Maiden is a 17-year-old freshman who joined the program this spring and hopes to be Henigan's successor. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said this week that the competition could also affect the future of the position at Memphis.

All three could be back in 2025.

There were plenty of non-football events

It was still a football game with pads and competition, but there were plenty of sideshows. There were interviews with players that went on during plays, and Silverfield, athletic director Laird Veatch, former Tigers receiver Anthony Miller and others were interviewed before and during the game.

There was also a tug of war competition featuring eight students competing against linemen Jonah Gambill, Xavier Hill and Patrick Lucas Jr. The students won.

Halftime featured a dodgeball contest between players and students that didn't have a winner because time ran out before everyone was out.

