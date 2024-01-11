Memphis basketball survives another scare, beats UTSA in OT. Here are 5 takeaways

Another game, another win.

But it was also yet another herky-jerky, too-close-for-comfort nail-biter for No. 13 Memphis basketball, outlasting UTSA 107-101 in overtime Wednesday at FedExForum.

Despite a fifth straight edge-of-your-seat thriller, the Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) won their ninth straight game.

But it was Jahvon Quinerly − who else? − who made perhaps the biggest play of the game. The senior point guard, after hitting back-to-back game-winning 3-pointers in wins over Tulsa and SMU last week, sank another one to get the scoring started in overtime. Quinerly also got fouled on the play, and he hit the free throw to make it a four-point play.

"That was definitely the turning point of the game," coach Penny Hardaway said. "Unfortunately, it was after a 40-minute game. But those are the type of guys we have on our team, that can make plays like that. Unbelievable play."

The Tigers held on and put the game away in the closing minutes at the free-throw line. Leading scorer David Jones was that again, scoring 26 points. Quinerly contributed 25.

But it wasn't easy. The Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2) held a lead as late as with 23 seconds to play in regulation.

With the game tied 94-94, Jaykwon Walton took a charge that gave Memphis possession. Coach Penny Hardaway called timeout with 3.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Jourdain's 3-point try at the buzzer missed to send the game into overtime.

"Just happy to get another win," Hardaway said. "I'll take it."

The Tigers return to action Sunday (noon, ESPN2) at Wichita State.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's contest.

When David Jones gets hot

The most consistent offensive threat the Tigers have had this season was back at it versus UTSA, especially in the second half.

With Memphis trailing 37-35, Jones got things going off the bat and never slowed down, dropping 18 points in the second half.

The rest of the offense contributes

The Tigers, fighting fire with fire, had their best offensive showing in weeks Wednesday.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 3-pointer with 12:47 remaining was Memphis' 10th of the game. It is the most the team has made since hitting 10 3-pointers against Michigan on Nov. 22. The Tigers finished with 11.

They also shot 53.2% from the field, a season-high.

As a team, it's the most points it has scored all season. Five Tigers finished in double figures, including Jourdain, who scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his Memphis career. Walton scored 13 points and Malcolm Dandridge put up 10. Tomlin dropped nine points before fouling out late in the second half.

Jordan Ivy-Curry off the bench

The bulk of the damage done against Memphis' defense came courtesy of UTSA's Jordan Ivy-Curry.

The fourth-year player, whose spent a year at Pacific in between stints at UTSA, came off the bench to deliver a stellar performance. Ivy-Curry was all over the floor. He led the Roadrunners in points with 28 and rebounds with nine.

A deep-ball deluge

The Roadrunners were who the Tigers thought they were. Steve Henson's team entered play ranked in the top 20 nationally in 3-point attempts (28.3) and made 3-pointers (10.0).

True to form, UTSA let it fly like crazy against Memphis − 21 tries in the first half (seven makes). Ivy-Curry had three 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

UTSA finished with 17 on 44 attempts.

"A majority of those were just good shots," Hardaway said. "But a lot of it was miscommunication. It was dribble penetration and playing the right to get those open looks. And they made them. It doesn't look like, but we went into the game to take the 3-pointer away."

Penny Hardaway empties the bench early

The sixth-year coach showed his cards after last week's win over SMU.

Hardaway expressed some regret that some of the players toward the end of his bench had not gotten much playing time lately − Jonathan Pierre and Carl Cherenfant specifically.

So, on cue, Hardaway emptied his bench in the first half against the Roadrunners. All 11 available Tigers on scholarship played at least two minutes before halftime to varying degrees of success. Pierre had one rebound and one turnover in two minutes, while Cherenfant scored two points and had one rebound and an assist.

