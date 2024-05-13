Memphis basketball: Ashton Hardaway, son of coach Penny Hardaway, commits to Saint Mary’s

Penny Hardaway's son has a new team.

Former Memphis basketball forward Ashton Hardaway announced on Instagram Sunday that he has committed to transfer to Saint Mary's of the West Coast Conference. He entered the transfer portal in early April after spending his freshman season playing for his father with the Tigers.

Hardaway carved out a role in the Memphis rotation early on during the 2023-24 season before his playing time dwindled. He averaged 2.3 points in 30 appearances and made three starts.

Noted as a shooter out of high school, Hardaway flashed that ability while knocking down 17 3-pointers last season at a 33% clip. His best performance came when he scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers in a 71-67 Tigers' win over Michigan during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The 6-foot-8 forward was ranked No. 92 in ESPN’s top 100 rankings prior to arriving at Memphis.

Hardaway’s decision to join the Gaels puts him back on the west coast, where he finished his preps career playing for Sierra Canyon in California. Saint Mary’s won the West Coast Conference last season and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed.

Hardaway will have three seasons remaining of eligibility.

The Memphis roster was depleted after the season due to the transfer portal and key players exhausting their eligibility, but Penny Hardaway has been replenishing that depth.

The Tigers have picked up seven commitments through the transfer portal, with center Moussa Cisse being the most recent addition.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Penny Hardaway's son commits to transfer from Memphis to Saint Mary’s