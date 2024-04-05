Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, enters transfer portal | Report

Ashton Hardaway, the son of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, has reportedly gone the way of the transfer portal.

A true freshman in 2023-24, the 6-foot-8 forward appeared in 29 games for the Tigers, making three starts. He was a key member of the rotation early in the season. He logged between 10 and 20 minutes of playing time in seven of the first nine games of his career, showing some promise by dropping 17 points in a win over Michigan and eight points in a loss to Villanova.

But after starting three against VCU, Texas A&M and Clemson, Hardaway's playing time diminished. He averaged just 5.6 minutes in the final 22 games of the season.

The former four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon (California) put up 2.3 points and 0.8 rebounds a game. He shot 33.3% from the 3-point line and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line this season.

Ashton Hardaway is the latest Tigers player to enter the transfer portal, joining forward Jonathan Pierre and guards Jayhlon Young and Carl Cherenfant.

Penny Hardaway is tasked with a major roster overhaul again this offseason. While forward Nicholas Jourdain publicly stated in February that he intends to return for the 2024-25 season, leading scorer David Jones remains undecided about his future, and walk-on guards Joe Cooper and Noah Stansbury are in line to be back. The rest of the roster will be brand new.

The Tigers have secured commitments from transfer guard PJ Haggerty and transfer big man Dain Dainja this week. The program also signed four-star Silsbee (Texas) guard Jared Harris in November 2023.

