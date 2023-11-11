Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 13 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 13 of the 2023 season:

Offense

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith ran the ball 26 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Ripley.

Jaheim Smith, Covington: Smith had 15 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover threw for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Eric Perry, DeSoto Central: Perry was 10-of-19 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 loss to Tupelo.

Lenden Fairley, DeSoto Central: Fairley had two receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Knoxville Catholic.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson had 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a third-quarter punt 90 yards for a TD.

Max Williams, MUS: Williams caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had 7.5 tackles in a 46-0 loss to Madison Central.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had 14 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and a sack in a 31-28 loss to Knoxville Catholic.

Makhi Shaw and Gavin Helton, MUS: Shaw had six tackles, while Helton added 5.5 tackles and a fumble recovery.

