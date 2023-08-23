Megan Rapinoe condemns culture of misogyny in Spanish football

megan rapinoe has condemned misogyny in Spanish football (Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe condemned the “deep level misogyny and sexism” found in the Spanish Football Federation after the actions of Luis Rubiales during the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was widely criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips on the presentation stage, and head coach Jorge Vilda appeared to touch a female staff member inappropriately during the game.

Vilda is a divisive figure in Spain, backed consistently by Rubiales he has been surrounded by controversy. Last year 15 players in the squad sent an email resigning from the national team – with the support of stars Alexia Putellas, Hermoso and Irene Paredes – and had several complaints.

Rapinoe has often been outspoken over women’s rights and memorably said she would refuse to go to the White House if invited by then-President Donald Trump after their World Cup win in 2019.

While Rubiales later issued an apology, his actions have slightly overshadowed the feat of the Spanish team.

“It made me think about how much we are required to endure,” Rapinoe told The Atlantic.

“Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest at poor treatment from their federation and their coach) still aren’t on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

“There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy.”