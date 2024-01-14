Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State first-team defense and special teams unit
Here’s an in-depth look at The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football first-team defense and special teams selections.
Oklahoma HS fall sports: 2023 All-State, All-City teams in football, softball & more
The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football team: First-team defense
Defensive Player of the Year: LaDainian Fields, Del City
Senior defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 170
College choice: Signed with Oklahoma State
In one season at Del City, Fields boosted his team in multiple ways. Fields, who arrived from Southeast, totaled seven interceptions, four defensive touchdowns and 75 tackles as the Eagles reached the state title game for the first time since 1976. He was also Del City’s primary receiver, recording 1,450 yards and 22 touchdowns on 72 catches. Additionally, Fields returned three punts for touchdowns.
Hudson Ball, Jenks
Junior defensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 235
A disruptive presence on Jenks’ defensive line, Ball totaled 89 tackles as the Trojans advanced to the Class 6A-I state championship game. He recorded 14 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
Justin Kirk, Bixby
Senior defensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 240
College choice: Undecided
Kirk anchored the Spartans’ defensive line on the way to their second straight state championship since moving up to Class 6A-I. As Bixby’s starting nose guard, Kirk provided 48 tackles and 11 sacks.
Eli Moroney, Guthrie
Senior defensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 215
College choice: Undecided
Moroney set the tone for a stout Guthrie defense that shut out seven opponents. He totaled 80 tackles, 19 sacks and an interception as the Bluejays finished 10-2.
Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner
Junior defensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 235
Shieldnight, an OU commit, holds Wagoner’s program record for career sacks, and he added 13 during the 2023 season alone. His stat line also featured 83 tackles, 47 quarterback pressures and one blocked PAT attempt along with 502 receiving yards as a tight end.
More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 Big All-City high school football roster
Caden Davis, Carl Albert
Junior linebacker
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 200
Davis followed a breakout sophomore campaign with another stellar year. He contributed 185 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception as Carl Albert went undefeated for its second straight Class 5A championship.
Ricklan Holmes II, Del City
Sophomore linebacker
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 215
Holmes is quickly building a resume as one of the top rising stars in the state. He provided 145 tackles, 22 TFL and 17 sacks as Del City reached the Class 5A title game. In the state semifinals alone, he tallied 12 tackles and two sacks.
More: See The Oklahoman's 2023 Little All-City high school football roster
Hank Puckett, Bixby
Senior linebacker
Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 205
College choice: Undecided
Puckett had a prolific season that ended with another state title. He stood out as a leader of a loaded defense, recording 116 tackles, eight sacks and an interception despite typically not playing full games because of lopsided scores in Bixby’s favor.
Trystan Haynes, Carl Albert
Junior defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 170
Haynes efficiently balanced many responsibilities for the Titans. He finished the undefeated season with four intereceptions, including two for touchdowns, and 12 pass breakups. On offense, Haynes accounted for 1,009 receiving yards, and he also excelled on kickoff returns and punt returns.
De’Von Jordan, Tulsa Union
Senior defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 170
College choice: Signed with OU
As Tulsa Union went 10-2 with a state semifinal appearance, opponents typically avoided throwing in Jordan’s direction. When they did, he capitalized, returning one of his interceptions for a 101-yard touchdown. Jordan led the Redhawks with three interceptions, provided 35 tackles and showed his speed on special teams.
Dax Noles, Norman
Senior defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 195
College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU
Throughout the season, Noles shined as one of the state’s most versatile players. He notched 134 tackles and five interceptions, including a pick six. Offensively, Noles had 494 receiving yards and 121 rushing yards while also starring on special teams.
More: Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football first-team offense
Special teams
Liam Evans, Moore
Senior kicker
Ht./Wt.: 5-10, 175
College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU
Evans never missed a PAT attempt during his senior season and went 8 of 9 on field-goal attempts. Staying poised in high-pressure moments, he made two 51-yard field goals.
Andy Bass, Heritage Hall
Senior punter
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 205
College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU
Bass had a stellar year as Heritage Hall’s starting quarterback, and he was also a solid punter. He totaled eight punts for 318 yards, averaging 40 yards per punt. Bass threw for 3,144 yards and rushed for 1,478 as the Chargers reached the state championship game.
Rodney Fields Jr., Del City
Senior kick returner
Ht./Wt: 5-9, 200
College choice: Signed with Oklahoma State
Fields rushed for 1,605 yards and 22 touchdowns, and those skills also translated to special teams. He totaled 330 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns. Additionally, Fields starred as a slot receiver with 400 yards and five scores.
More: How father’s memory, family guided Del City star Rodney Fields Jr. toward Oklahoma State
Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby
Senior punt returner
Ht./Wt.: 5-10, 170
College choice: Undecided
Gouldsby elevated Bixby in all three phases of the game. He had 22 punt returns for 589 yards and five touchdowns. A star receiver and defensive back, Gouldsby capped his high school career with a magnificent five-touchdown game in the state title game against Jenks.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State first-team defense & specialists