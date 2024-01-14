Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State first-team defense and special teams unit

Here’s an in-depth look at The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football first-team defense and special teams selections.

The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football team: First-team defense

Del City’s LaDainian Fields is pictured in Downtown Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Defensive Player of the Year: LaDainian Fields, Del City

Senior defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 170

College choice: Signed with Oklahoma State

In one season at Del City, Fields boosted his team in multiple ways. Fields, who arrived from Southeast, totaled seven interceptions, four defensive touchdowns and 75 tackles as the Eagles reached the state title game for the first time since 1976. He was also Del City’s primary receiver, recording 1,450 yards and 22 touchdowns on 72 catches. Additionally, Fields returned three punts for touchdowns.

Hudson Ball, Jenks

Junior defensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 235

A disruptive presence on Jenks’ defensive line, Ball totaled 89 tackles as the Trojans advanced to the Class 6A-I state championship game. He recorded 14 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Justin Kirk, Bixby

Senior defensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 240

College choice: Undecided

Kirk anchored the Spartans’ defensive line on the way to their second straight state championship since moving up to Class 6A-I. As Bixby’s starting nose guard, Kirk provided 48 tackles and 11 sacks.

Guthrie's Eli Moroney brings down Tuttle's Brady McAdoo during a high school football game between Guthrie and Tuttle in Guthrie, Okla., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Eli Moroney, Guthrie

Senior defensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 215

College choice: Undecided

Moroney set the tone for a stout Guthrie defense that shut out seven opponents. He totaled 80 tackles, 19 sacks and an interception as the Bluejays finished 10-2.

Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner

Junior defensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 235

Shieldnight, an OU commit, holds Wagoner’s program record for career sacks, and he added 13 during the 2023 season alone. His stat line also featured 83 tackles, 47 quarterback pressures and one blocked PAT attempt along with 502 receiving yards as a tight end.

Wagoner’s Alex Shieldnight (12) runs the ball during the 4A high school football state championship game between Blanchard and Wagoner at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Caden Davis, Carl Albert

Junior linebacker

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 200

Davis followed a breakout sophomore campaign with another stellar year. He contributed 185 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception as Carl Albert went undefeated for its second straight Class 5A championship.

Ricklan Holmes II, Del City

Sophomore linebacker

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 215

Holmes is quickly building a resume as one of the top rising stars in the state. He provided 145 tackles, 22 TFL and 17 sacks as Del City reached the Class 5A title game. In the state semifinals alone, he tallied 12 tackles and two sacks.

Del City's Ricklan Holmes celebrates a quarterback sack at a semi-final playoff game as Del City plays Claremore on Nov 24, 2023; in Noble, Oklahoma, USA; at Noble High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Hank Puckett, Bixby

Senior linebacker

Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 205

College choice: Undecided

Puckett had a prolific season that ended with another state title. He stood out as a leader of a loaded defense, recording 116 tackles, eight sacks and an interception despite typically not playing full games because of lopsided scores in Bixby’s favor.

Trystan Haynes, Carl Albert

Junior defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 170

Haynes efficiently balanced many responsibilities for the Titans. He finished the undefeated season with four intereceptions, including two for touchdowns, and 12 pass breakups. On offense, Haynes accounted for 1,009 receiving yards, and he also excelled on kickoff returns and punt returns.

Trystan Haynes rips the ball from John Paul Spanier in a state championship semi-final as Carl Albert plays McGuiness on Nov 24, 2023; Noble, Oklahoma, USA; at Noble High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

De’Von Jordan, Tulsa Union

Senior defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 170

College choice: Signed with OU

As Tulsa Union went 10-2 with a state semifinal appearance, opponents typically avoided throwing in Jordan’s direction. When they did, he capitalized, returning one of his interceptions for a 101-yard touchdown. Jordan led the Redhawks with three interceptions, provided 35 tackles and showed his speed on special teams.

Dax Noles, Norman

Senior defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 195

College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU

Throughout the season, Noles shined as one of the state’s most versatile players. He notched 134 tackles and five interceptions, including a pick six. Offensively, Noles had 494 receiving yards and 121 rushing yards while also starring on special teams.

Special teams

Liam Evans, Moore

Senior kicker

Ht./Wt.: 5-10, 175

College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU

Evans never missed a PAT attempt during his senior season and went 8 of 9 on field-goal attempts. Staying poised in high-pressure moments, he made two 51-yard field goals.

Moore's Liam Evans kicks a field goal during a high school football game between Moore and Westmoore at in Moore, Okla., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall

Senior punter

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 205

College choice: Preferred walk-on at OU

Bass had a stellar year as Heritage Hall’s starting quarterback, and he was also a solid punter. He totaled eight punts for 318 yards, averaging 40 yards per punt. Bass threw for 3,144 yards and rushed for 1,478 as the Chargers reached the state championship game.

Rodney Fields Jr., Del City

Senior kick returner

Ht./Wt: 5-9, 200

College choice: Signed with Oklahoma State

Fields rushed for 1,605 yards and 22 touchdowns, and those skills also translated to special teams. He totaled 330 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns. Additionally, Fields starred as a slot receiver with 400 yards and five scores.

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby carries the trophy as Bixby celebrates after winning the Class 6A-1 high school football championship game between Bixby and Jenks at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Bixby won 49-21.

Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby

Senior punt returner

Ht./Wt.: 5-10, 170

College choice: Undecided

Gouldsby elevated Bixby in all three phases of the game. He had 22 punt returns for 589 yards and five touchdowns. A star receiver and defensive back, Gouldsby capped his high school career with a magnificent five-touchdown game in the state title game against Jenks.

