Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football first-team offense
Offensive Player of the Year: Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee
Junior quarterback
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185
Ficklin, who goes by the nickname Byrd, shattered multiple program records as he led Muskogee to its first state title since 1986. The Roughers’ all-time leading passer threw for 3,249 yards and 32 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 67.6. His run game added another dimension to Muskogee’s offense as he compiled 947 yards and 20 touchdowns on 137 carries. In the Class 6A-II state championship, Ficklin provided all four touchdowns as Muskogee defeated Stillwater, 28-26.
Malachi Nicholson, El Reno
Senior running back
Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 190
College choice: Undecided
Nicholson capped his varsity career as one of the state’s most efficient running backs. He racked up 294 carries for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns with 9.8 yards per carry. Nicholson had his biggest game against Noble, when he rushed for 516 yards in a 68-67 win.
Demarius Robinson, Edmond Santa Fe
Junior running back
Ht./Wt.: 5-8, 175
Returning from an injury, Robinson played a vital role in the Wolves’ improvement to 7-4 following a one-win season. He stockpiled 2,208 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, earning Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.
Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert
Senior running back
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 230
College choice: Signed with OU
After becoming Carl Albert’s all-time leading rusher and The Oklahoman's All-State Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, Robinson had another outstanding season. He rushed for 1,789 yards and scored 40 offensive touchdowns as the Titans went undefeated with their second straight Class 5A state championship.
Gage Deckard, Claremore
Senior receiver
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 175
College choice: Undecided
Deckard had a prolific season as Claremore went 11-2 with a Class 5A state semifinal appearance. He recorded 68 catches for 1,370 yards and 21 touchdowns, picking up the Oustanding Receiver award in his district.
Witt Edwards, Wagoner
Senior receiver
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205
College choice: Signed with Vanderbilt
Edwards set a Wagoner single-season record with 74 receptions. He stockpiled 1,029 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as the Bulldogs made their second straight Class 4A state championship game appearance. Edwards also had a tremendous impact on defense with 30 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Josh Aisosa, Edmond Santa Fe
Senior offensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 305
College choice: Signed with OU
Aisosa paved the way for a dynamic Edmond Santa Fe offense that averaged 331.6 rushing yards per game. He totaled 45 pancakes and received the COAC Offensive Lineman of the Year award.
Brody Duffel, Bixby
Senior offensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 270
College choice: Signed with Tulsa
Bixby’s offense remained dominant throughout the season, and Duffel led the Spartans in the trenches as they went undefeated for their second state title since moving up to Class 6A-I. Through his varsity career, he made 39 starts and contributed to three state championship teams.
Ryker Haff, Owasso
Junior offensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 305
Haff was a physical, consistent leader on Owasso’s offensive line as the Rams reached the Class 6A-I state semifinals. He gave up no sacks throughout the 9-3 season.
Ross Johnston, Blanchard
Senior offensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 289
College choice: Signed with Tulsa
Johnston used his height and mobility to his advantage, helping Blanchard win its first state title since 2012. He provided 19 pancakes and received all-district first team honors.
Harrison Utley, Norman North
Senior offensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 295
College choice: Signed with Kansas
Utley continued to be a dominant lineman as the Timberwolves went 9-3 with a state quarterfinal appearance. He opened up a Norman North offense that stockpiled around 4,500 yards.
Coach of the Year: Travis Hill, Muskogee
In three seasons as the Roughers’ head coach, Hill has turned Muskogee from a losing team into a state champion. Muskogee went 2-8 his first year, and Hill revamped the program to finish 10-2 the following season. He reached the ultimate goal in 2023, leading the Roughers to their first state title since 1986. Muskogee compiled an 11-2 record and toppled defending Class 6A-II champion Stillwater, 28-26, in the state finals.
