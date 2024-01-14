Meet The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football first-team offense

Here’s an in-depth look at The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football first-team offense.

The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football team: First-team offense

Muskogee’s Jamarian Ficklin is pictured in Downtown Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

Junior quarterback

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185

Ficklin, who goes by the nickname Byrd, shattered multiple program records as he led Muskogee to its first state title since 1986. The Roughers’ all-time leading passer threw for 3,249 yards and 32 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 67.6. His run game added another dimension to Muskogee’s offense as he compiled 947 yards and 20 touchdowns on 137 carries. In the Class 6A-II state championship, Ficklin provided all four touchdowns as Muskogee defeated Stillwater, 28-26.

Malachi Nicholson, El Reno

Senior running back

Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 190

College choice: Undecided

Nicholson capped his varsity career as one of the state’s most efficient running backs. He racked up 294 carries for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns with 9.8 yards per carry. Nicholson had his biggest game against Noble, when he rushed for 516 yards in a 68-67 win.

Demarius Robinson, Edmond Santa Fe

Junior running back

Ht./Wt.: 5-8, 175

Returning from an injury, Robinson played a vital role in the Wolves’ improvement to 7-4 following a one-win season. He stockpiled 2,208 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, earning Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert

Senior running back

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 230

College choice: Signed with OU

After becoming Carl Albert’s all-time leading rusher and The Oklahoman's All-State Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, Robinson had another outstanding season. He rushed for 1,789 yards and scored 40 offensive touchdowns as the Titans went undefeated with their second straight Class 5A state championship.

Gage Deckard, Claremore

Senior receiver

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 175

College choice: Undecided

Deckard had a prolific season as Claremore went 11-2 with a Class 5A state semifinal appearance. He recorded 68 catches for 1,370 yards and 21 touchdowns, picking up the Oustanding Receiver award in his district.

Witt Edwards, Wagoner

Senior receiver

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205

College choice: Signed with Vanderbilt

Edwards set a Wagoner single-season record with 74 receptions. He stockpiled 1,029 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as the Bulldogs made their second straight Class 4A state championship game appearance. Edwards also had a tremendous impact on defense with 30 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Wagoner’s Witt Edwards (1) scores a touchdown during the 4A high school football state championship game between Blanchard and Wagoner at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Josh Aisosa, Edmond Santa Fe

Senior offensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 305

College choice: Signed with OU

Aisosa paved the way for a dynamic Edmond Santa Fe offense that averaged 331.6 rushing yards per game. He totaled 45 pancakes and received the COAC Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Brody Duffel, Bixby

Senior offensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 270

College choice: Signed with Tulsa

Bixby’s offense remained dominant throughout the season, and Duffel led the Spartans in the trenches as they went undefeated for their second state title since moving up to Class 6A-I. Through his varsity career, he made 39 starts and contributed to three state championship teams.

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby celebrates with Brody Duffel after scoring a touchdown during the Class 6A-1 high school football championship game between Bixby and Jenks at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Ryker Haff, Owasso

Junior offensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 305

Haff was a physical, consistent leader on Owasso’s offensive line as the Rams reached the Class 6A-I state semifinals. He gave up no sacks throughout the 9-3 season.

Ross Johnston, Blanchard

Senior offensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 289

College choice: Signed with Tulsa

Johnston used his height and mobility to his advantage, helping Blanchard win its first state title since 2012. He provided 19 pancakes and received all-district first team honors.

Blanchard’s Ross Johnston (54) celebrates after Blanchard won the 4A high school football state championship game between Blanchard and Wagoner at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Harrison Utley, Norman North

Senior offensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 295

College choice: Signed with Kansas

Utley continued to be a dominant lineman as the Timberwolves went 9-3 with a state quarterfinal appearance. He opened up a Norman North offense that stockpiled around 4,500 yards.

Muskogee’s Travis Hill is pictured in Downtown Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Coach of the Year: Travis Hill, Muskogee

In three seasons as the Roughers’ head coach, Hill has turned Muskogee from a losing team into a state champion. Muskogee went 2-8 his first year, and Hill revamped the program to finish 10-2 the following season. He reached the ultimate goal in 2023, leading the Roughers to their first state title since 1986. Muskogee compiled an 11-2 record and toppled defending Class 6A-II champion Stillwater, 28-26, in the state finals.

