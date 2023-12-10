Meet the News-Leader's 2023 All-Ozarks high school football teams

The Springfield News-Leader is proud to announce its 2023 All-Ozarks high school football teams — a collection of the best players from across the southwest Missouri region this past season.

In addition to our Dominant Dozen, in which we name the 12 most impactful football players of the season, we're giving you our choices for who the top players in the region were at each position regardless of class and conference.

The News-Leader is announcing a first and a second team along with honorable mention selections. Athletes were chosen by News-Leader observations, conversations with coaches and others, observing highlight films and weekly statistics, the player's team's strength of schedule and seeing the impact each player had on their teams throughout the season.

Here are the News-Leader All-Ozarks football teams for the 2023 season.

First Team All-Ozarks

The Mt. Vernon Mountaineers beat the Reeds Spring Wolves 42-27 in Reeds Spring on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

QB - Blandy Burall, Reeds Spring, Sr.

Burall stood out to us as the best passer in the area a year removed from leading the Wolves to a state championship runner-up. He was a great downfield thrower and player in head coach Andy McFarland's system. He'll go down as one of Reeds Spring's all-time greats.

ATH - Wyatt Woods, Republic, Sr.

Republic's Wyatt Woods (5) makes a pass as the Tigers took on the Cardinal Ritter Lions in the Class 5 State Championship football game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Woods was the heart and soul behind Republic's first run to a state championship appearance. He made magic with his legs as he extended plays and threw down the field in big-time spots throughout the postseason. Woods was also a calming presence in the biggest moments throughout an unforgettable playoff run.

ATH - Kellen Lair, Fair Grove, Jr.

Fair Grove's Kellen Lair carries the ball during a game against Strafford on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

No one in the area scored more touchdowns than Lair this season as the lightning-quick standout for the Eagles led them to a state semifinal appearance. The area gets another year of Lair in 2024 and he'll be a favorite for multiple honors next season.

RB - Quin Renfro, Joplin, Sr.

Joplin senior Quinton Renfro carries the ball during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Renfro missed a handful of games during the season due to injury and still emerged as one of the top rushers in the area and probably would have finished first if he was always healthy. When he was on the field, there might not have been a better player in the Ozarks. He's one of the better backs to come through since Joplin standout Isaiah Davis.

RB - Jax Glendenning, Lebanon, Jr.

Glendenning was among the breakout stars of the 2023 football season. He's fast, physical and perfect for everything the Lebanon offense and defense wants to do. He had over 1,700 yards on the ground and multiple big-time plays on the defensive side.

RB - Jackson Marrs, Seneca, Sr.

Marrs did it all for Seneca while leading it to a Class 3 state runner-up finish. He went for over 1,700 yards on the ground with 35 touchdowns when he was sharing carries with his standout quarterback and sitting for parts of games when Seneca built up big leads.

Strafford's Silas Morton breaks a tackle during his team's visit to Fair Grove for District football action on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

RB - Silas Morton, Strafford, Sr.

Morton was amazing late in the season when he was putting up big rushing numbers and scoring multiple touchdowns seemingly every week for the back half of the season. He's a big, physical back that Mid-Lakes teams didn't want to try and tackle. He finished just short of 2,000 rushing yards this season.

Reeds Spring Receiver James Dowdy (#13) shakes off Springfield Catholic defender Clayton Stuhlsatz (#2) for a short gain.

WR - James Dowdy, Reeds Spring, Sr.

It should be a surprise to no one that Dowdy finished the year as the area's leading receiver. He was at the top of every team's scouting report but he still managed to find ways to get open deep down the field en route to being named a First Team All-Ozarks player for the second year in a row — only one of four players to be named to the first team two years in a row.

West Plains's Briggs Hughston makes a catch during a game against the Kickapoo Chiefs at Kickapoo on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

WR - Briggs Hughston, West Plains, Sr.

Hughston is a giant at 6-foot-6 and no one was able to contain him much this year. The Northern Iowa commit finished the year with nearly 1,100 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. The dude is a beast.

Republic's James Rexroat celebrates after scoring a touchdown on the Nixa Eagles during a game at Republic on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

WR - James Rexroat, Republic, Sr.

Rexroat's numbers aren't as ridiculous as you'd think for a Memphis-bound recruit but he changes games with his presence on the field. Opponents key in on him so much that it creates opportunities for others and he's still somehow able to break away from secondaries as a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder. Republic's offense didn't call for much passing throughout the year but Rexroat made the plays when everyone knew who the ball was going to.

Joplin Whit Hafer tries to pull in a pass at Nixa on September 23, 2022.

TE - Whit Hafer, Joplin, Sr.

Another Hafer earns All-Ozarks honors and this one goes to the Joplin-based tight end who will head to Mizzou after this season. At 6-foot-7, Hafer always attracts a ton of attention. He's an excellent blocker in the ground game and can make flashy plays using his big body down the field.

OL - Talan Chandler, Nevada, Sr.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that the best football player in southwest Missouri over the last two seasons has been Chandler before he heads off to play football at Mizzou. There isn't a more fun highlight tape to watch than Chandler's as he throws defenders in front of him seemingly yards down the field. Nevada had one of the best ground attacks in the area for the last two seasons and that's no accident with Chandler on this offensive line.

OL - Danen Conrad, Lebanon, Sr.

The Yellowjackets, once again, had one of the best ground attacks in the state. Conrad was the main man in an offensive line group that helped the team rush for 312.3 yards per game.

Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023.

OL - Jackson Cantwell, Nixa, So.

Cantwell is the first sophomore we've recognized on this list over the last two years and he's the only one in 2023. The five-star offensive tackle prospect looked the part after shaking off some of the freshman rust from a year ago. He's the touted as the best prospect to come through the area since Dorial Green-Beckham and we're seeing why week after week.

OL - Carter Nation, Republic, Sr.

Nation isn't the biggest offensive lineman in the area but he's made it known that he's one of the best interior offensive linemen. He constantly drove defenders a few yards back and/or put them on their rear ends. He was the best on an offensive line that averaged nearly 300 rushing yards.

Joplin’s Dontrell Holt prepares to block a Nixa defender on September 23, 2022.

OL - Dontrell Holt, Joplin, Sr.

Holt has been among the best offensive linemen in the Ozarks for the last few seasons and he'll end his career with his second-straight All-Ozarks recognition. The Iowa State commit has been a specimen holding down the left side of the Eagles' offensive line for one of the better offenses in the area.

Waynesville’s Michael Kelsey Jr. is tackled by Glendale’s Kellen Lindstrom on August 25, 2023.

DL - Kellen Lindstrom, Glendale, Sr.

Lindstrom looked like a Tennessee commit throughout the 2023 season. The four-star, 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher played with relentless effort on every single play whether offenses were running to the opposite side he was or throwing the house at him trying to slow him down. It still turned into a year in which he recorded over 100 tackles and led the area with 13 sacks.

Nixa's Jayden Antonelli on the sidelines during his team's hosting of Webb City on August 25, 2023.

DL - Jayden Antonelli, Nixa, Sr.

Antonelli followed a Second Team All-Ozarks season by making the big team. He was constantly in opposing backfields and had a great end to the season with at least one tackle for a loss in four of his final games and at least a sack in each of the last two. He finished fifth in the area with eight sacks.

DL - Toby Moore, McDonald County, Sr.

Moore made himself known as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the area. He was a man among boys on just about every field he stepped on for the Mustangs as a 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman who moved well and was stronger than those who lined up across from him. He was the best player on a Mustangs squad that finished its year with its first state semifinal appearance.

DL - Trace Woolridge, Lamar, Sr.

Woolridge has been an anchor on the Lamar defensive line for the last several seasons and he ended his career as a state champion. Woolridge led the Tigers in sacks and was one of the better players on a defense that was among the best in the state for the 2023 season.

LB - Morgan Vaughn, Seneca, Sr.

In a loaded Big 8 West with top-tier defensive talent, Vaughn was recognized as the league's defensive player of the year. His acceleration and ability to tackle in the open field made him a special defender on a defense that continues to churn out great linebackers.

LB - Gage Depee, Branson, Sr.

If you went to a Branson game this season, you likely got tired of hearing Depee's name over the speakers because he was involved in seemingly every play. He's been one of the better linebackers in the area over the last two seasons but he exploded into being one you could consider as maybe the best during a senior year in which he recorded 75 solo tackles.

Marionville's Hugh Eaton celebrates after scoring a touchdown on the North Platte Panthers in the Class 1 State Championship football game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

LB - Hugh Eaton, Marionville, Sr.

Marionville turned in a historic defensive season en route to winning its first state championship in 20 years. Eaton led the way as a star linebacker who recorded 97 total tackles and five interceptions. He was the best player on a defense that allowed 4.3 points per game.

LB - Mason McCurry, Bolivar, Jr.

As far as numbers go, McCurry's might have been the most impressive out of anyone in the area. He recorded 228 total tackles with 111 being solo while finishing third in the area with 11 sacks. Bolivar took a step forward this season and it could take another one with McCurry returning to the second level of the Liberators' defense next year.

Nixa's Spencer Ward makes a tackle of Republic's Wyatt Woods during a game at Republic on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

DB - Spencer Ward, Nixa, 12

There might not have been a better defensive player in southwest Missouri over the last two seasons. Ward is a two-time First Team All-Ozarks selection after another standout year as an Eagles defensive back. He recorded an area-high 112 solo stops with his sideline-to-sideline speed. He left it all on the field in a high school career that ended with him recording 21 total tackles in a Class 6 quarterfinal loss at Rockhurst.

DB - Ian Ngugi, Lamar, 12

Ngugi has been one of the best athletes in the Ozarks since he first put on his Lamar Tigers uniform. While he's a standout at different positions all over the field, he took a big step as a defensive back this season. Even the teams that had historic offenses and matched up with the Tigers couldn't get much going against them and his play on the back end was a big reason why.

DB - Jarrett Zerby, Mount Vernon, Jr.

Mount Vernon was ridiculous against the pass in 2023 while coming away with 22 total interceptions. Zerby came down with two picks en route to earning unanimous Big 8 East First Team recognition.

Logan-Rogersville’s Cameron Wray pulls in and interception against Mt. Vernon’s Braxton Horton on September 15, 2023.

DB - Cameron Wray, Logan-Rogersville, Sr.

Wray was also dubbed as a unanimous All-Big 8 East selection and he's been among the best defensive backs in the area for the last several seasons. Logan-Rogersville had a solid defense throughout the 2023 season and Wray was its standout who could change a game in an instant with his five picks this year.

K - Dane Efird, Branson, Jr.

The latest special kicker from the area appears to be Branson's Efird, who made a field goal from 51 yards out and also had a game-winning 27-yard game-winner in the district quarterfinals against Glendale. Keep an eye on him with major colleges heading into next season.

Final/Overtime

Branson 41

Glendale 38



Dane Efird boots in the game-winner from 27 yards out. Pirates move on. pic.twitter.com/j39hS7sky4 — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) October 28, 2023

Second Team All-Ozarks

Offense

QB - Kade Durnin, Camdenton, 12

ATH - Gavin Smith, Lebanon, 12

ATH - Gavyn Hoover, Seneca, 12

RB - Braden Dodson, Mount Vernon, 11

RB - Hunter Adams, Ava, 11

RB - Jack Cheaney, Nevada, 11

RB - Cash Pomeroy, Marionville, 10

WR - Kyle Eidson, Camdenton, 12

WR - Ethan Altic, Seneca, 12

WR - Josh Pacheco, McDonald County, 12

TE - Garrett Grimm, Marionville, 12

OL - Karson George, Camdenton, 12

OL - Shaun Hunt, Webb City, 12

OL - Kade Jenkins, Mount Vernon, 12

OL - Brian Bigbee, Seneca, 12

OL - Dalton Russell, Marionville, 12

Defense

DL - Trevor Wilson, Central, 11

DL - Rourke Dillion, Lamar, 12

DL - Seth Hardison, Fair Grove, 12

DL - Brayden Kent, Logan-Rogersville, 11

LB - Parker Elliott, Ozark, 11

LB - Khiler Nance, Lamar, 12

LB - Cody Downing, Mount Vernon, 12

LB - Johnny Starks, Carl Junction, 12

DB - Jordan Arthur, Houston, 11

DB - James Dowdy, Reeds Spring, 12

DB - Bryer Guerin, Marionville, 10

DB - Zion Allen, Republic, 12

Special Teams

K - Pablo Comer, Forsyth, 12

Honorable Mention

Ash Grove Brady Nicholson, WR, 12; Blake McNeece, DL, 12 Aurora Mike Barrientos, OL, 12; Jax Prater, RB, 12 Ava Tyson Tidwell, Ava, 12; Kaden Davis, DL, 12; Rylin Dickson, RB, 12; Matthew Lakey, OL, 12; Thomas Merritt, DB, 11 Bolivar Trenton Patke, RB, 12; Owen McCullah, OL, 10; Luke Dill, TE, 12; Tate Mashburn, DL, 12 Branson Luke McCormick, QB, 11 Camdenton Brayden Sheppard, WR/DB, 12; Jeshua Balderas, DL, 12; Sam Demott, LB, 12; Spencer Mellencamp, DB, 12 Carthage Landyn Collins, RB, 11; Edward Carreto, OL, 12; Langston Morgan, DB, 11 Catholic Cole Schoen, DL, 12 Central Devin Adams, RB, 12 Clever Xavier Robinson, WR/DB, 11; Jack Whitlinger, LB, 11 Diamond Brayden Clement, OL, 11 East Newton Braxton Wolfe, WR, 11; Will Eichelberger, QB, 11 Fair Grove Spensar Seiger, QB, 11; Jackson Martin, LB, 12; Blaine Kirkpatrick, LB, 12; Brock Bruner, TE/LB, 11; Bryden Baxter, QB/DB, 11; Sam Daugherty, OL, 12; Oakland Morrison, OL, 12 Forsyth Rolly Fisher, RB/LB, 11; Jonathan Goodwin, DL, 12; TaMarkus Holmes, DB, 10; Jarrett Walls, OL, 11; Braden Logsdon, OL, 11 Hollister Noah Richardson, TE/DL, 12 Houston Wyatt Hughes, QB, 12 Joplin Hobbs Gooch, QB, 12; Davin Thomas, WR, 11; Jonathan Williams, LB, 12 Kickapoo Chase Hamme, QB, 12; Shaun Campbell, WR, 12; Gannon Benton, DL, 12; Paxton Wehner, TE, 12; Peyton Wolfe, LB, 12 Lamar Jose Juarez, OL, 12; Chase Querry, WR, 12; Ian Ngugi, ATH, 12; Khiler Nance, LB, 12; Ayden Forst, OL, 12; Alex Wilkerson, QB/DB, 11 Lebanon Thomas Howe, OL, 12; Gunner Williams, OL/DL, 12; Rhett Rhoads, K, 10; Mason Hendrix, DL, 11; Drew Bowling, DB, 12 Logan-Rogersville Stewart McDonald, K, 12; Brady Buckman, LB, 12; Kolbey Ballowe, LB, 12 Marionville Kanien Klineline, DL, 12; Cash Pomeroy, LB, 10; Bryer Guerin, QB, 10; Angel Quezada, OL, 11; Hugh Eaton, RB, 12 Marshfield Tyce Jones, QB, 11; Dayvion Harris, RB, 12 McDonald County Toby Moore, OL, 12; Sam Benton, RB, 12; Destyn Dowd, QB, 12 Monett Erik Chavez, K, 12 Mount Vernon Ryder Dampf, WR, 12; Gavin Johnston, QB, 11; Bryce Rinker, OL, 11; Braxton Craig, OL/DL, 12 Mountain Grove Preston Metty, LB, 12; Kaden Richardson, OL, 12; Carson Allen, TE, 12; Aden Estep, QB, 10; Daiton Hook, DL, 12 Mountain View Jake Carl, OL, 12; Gavin Reese, WR, 12; Carter Pruett, QB, 12; Brody Rutledge, LB, 12; Eli Moore, DB, 12 Neosho Quenton Hughes, QB, 12; Hudson Williams, WR, 11 Nevada Tyler Longobardi, TE, 12; Luke Anderson, DE, 12; Henry Campbell, LB, 12 Nixa Dylan Rebura, RB, 11; Malachi Rider, RB, 12; Randy Flint, DB, 10; Parker Mann, LB, 11; Rylan Michel, WR, 12 Parkview Jamile Johnson, TE, 12; Tayshaun Finley, DL, 12 Reeds Spring Sebastian Michaud, OL, 12; Spencer Michaud, DL, 12; Daniel Fliflet, TE, 12; Lucas Wattenbarger, DL, 11 Republic Logan Hunt, DL, 11; Kanon Krol, RB, 12; Kendall Curbow, LB, 12; Cole Gimlin, LB, 12 Rolla Nash Crouch, OL, 11; Hayden Emory, RB, 10; Trustin Richards, LB, 11 Sarcoxie Noah Garrison, RB/LB, 11 Seneca Jace Renfro, OL, 10; Hagen Ginger, TE, 11; Ethan Altic, DB, 12 Skyline Weston Stoner, OL/DL, 12 Strafford Kingston Campbell, OL/DL, 12; Ryder Ross, LB, 11; Silas Morton, DB, 12; Brad Mullins, WR, 11; Jourdyn Edelstein, QB, 11 Stockton Brandon Garner-Sims, OL/DL, 11; Aiden Ellifrits, DB, 12; Easton Hubbard, QB, 11 Waynesville Michael Kelsey Jr., RB, 11; Tau Asi, RB, 12 Webb City Gabe Johnson, QB, 10; Tucker Liberatore, DL, 12; Jace Jones, DL, 12; Christian Brock, LB, 12; Conner Gayman, DB, 12 West Plains Jaxon Hunter, DL, 10; Peyton Reynolds, OL, 11; Rylan Kenslow, WR/DB, 12; Isaiah Jones, QB, 11; Alex Judd, LB, 11 Willard Russell Roweton, QB, 12; Omero Inda, DB, 12

