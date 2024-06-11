Meet Katie Grimes, the Olympian Dubbed the Future of Swimming

Originally appeared on E! Online

Katie Grimes wasn't going to let one disappointing swim sink her chances of going to her first Olympics.

"I'm just a stubborn person by nature," the 18-year-old told E! News in an exclusive interview, recalling her turnaround at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2021 after her seconds-too-slow finish in the 400-meter individual medley. "I was really upset, but I was not going to let that be my trip. I was so excited for this goal of mine, and I just wasn't going to let it slip away like that."

So after coming up short in the race she was most confident about, she flipped the script and ended up finishing second in the 800-meter freestyle final—enough to punch her ticket to Tokyo at only 15 years old, making Grimes the youngest member of the entire U.S. Olympic team that year.

The winner of that race, meanwhile, had some encouraging words for the youngster who joined her on the podium.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Candid Photos

More from E! Online

"I told her after her mile the other day when she got third, I said, 'You're the future,'" Katie Ledecky, who made her Olympics debut at 15 and went on to become the most decorated female swimmer ever, told NBC Sports when they finished one-two. "And I told her after that [final], like, she's the now."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Growing up in Las Vegas, Grimes had posters of Ledecky on her bedroom wall, so getting that endorsement from her idol was kind of a big deal.

"That was pretty crazy," Grimes said, reflecting on the compliment she can still barely wrap her head around. "She and Michael Phelps were the It-swimmers, so I always looked up to her. To hear her say that was definitely shocking at first—I don't think I even comprehended it—but it was cool, for sure."

Grimes finished just shy of the 800M freestyle podium in Tokyo—Ledecky won her third straight gold medal in the event—but she's gearing up to make an even bigger splash this summer, crediting all the work she's been doing in the pool and out for feeling so ready to race, mentally and physically.

Get to Know the U.S. Swimmers Competing at the Tokyo Olympics

"I get the saying, 'work smarter, not harder,' but I feel like we do both really well," said the 5-foot-10 athlete, who's coached by Sandpipers of Nevada CEO Ron Aitken. "That's helped propel me and has given me confidence for this coming summer, because we have literally put in so much work—so many meters—that I know I can do anything. I have full confidence in my body and in my mind."

Courtesy of Powerade

She's also simply stronger and faster than she was three years ago. "I can lift heavier weights," Grimes said, "and have been able to take more on aerobically."

Part of working out smarter, meanwhile, is "being aware of what you're putting in your body," she noted, "and making sure you're getting the right vitamins and nutrients." When her electrolytes need replenishing, she loves a grape-flavored Powerade and is proudly a face of the sports beverage brand's "It Takes More" campaign, celebrating the type of all-in dedication that Grimes embodies.

"During practice, fuel is number one," Grimes said. But it's also about "putting in that extra effort when nobody's watching, the extra credit that you do outside the pool."

Speaking of extra credit, even with the Olympic swimming trials not getting underway until June 15 in Indianapolis, Grimes is headed to Paris no matter what: She earned bronze last July in the 10-kilometer open water event to become the first American to make the 2024 U.S. Olympics team in any sport.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Of course her intent is always to win—and you don't just dive into Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, Japan, and swim 6.2 miles without knowing exactly what you're doing. But placing was admittedly "a little bit unexpected" for Grimes.

"I had never placed top-three in an international 10k before," she explained. "But I just had this feeling before the race, I might be able to do this."

Still, when she clocked her Olympics-worthy time of two hours, two minutes and 43.2 seconds, "I was just so surprised when I saw that result, like, 'Holy cow, I can't believe it!' But I'm totally stoked, super excited."

How Suni Lee and Simone Biles Support Each Other Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

So, back into the suitcase goes her must-pack item: Wilson, the stuffed bear she's had forever and takes on all her travels. "This sounds really ridiculous, 'cause I'm literally 18," she said, quipping, "but if I don't have it in the hotel room, I don't hit my REM."

Though it's her second Olympics, in many ways it'll be a first-time-for-almost-everything adventure, including the opening and closing ceremonies, which she and many other other athletes skipped three years ago.

In Tokyo, "the stands were empty, everything was empty," Grimes recalled. "Not even my parents were able to watch—nobody's were."

So having her family in Paris with her will mean the world. "Explaining it to them or showing pictures is one thing," Grimes said, "but them being there to be a part of it will be awesome. They work just as hard as I work, so I'm excited that they get to be a recipient of those rewards as well."

Not that Christian and Shari Grimes are matching their daughter lap for lap, but they have been her biggest champions since she followed big brothers Sawyer and Carter into the pool and started training with Sandpipers of Nevada—where the coaches recognized early on that she had Olympics-caliber potential.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I wouldn't say it was inevitable," Grimes, who's the youngest of seven, said of her trajectory from watching her siblings compete to wading in herself. "It wasn't this thing where my parents were like, 'All the kids are swimming.'"

She was 3 when Carter—a gymnast before he hit a growth spurt that didn't stop until he was 6-foot-4—joined Sandpipers, followed by Sawyer. "I watched them have fun, I'd go to their swim meets and cheer for them," she said. "And then of course I wanted to do everything they do, so I took lessons—and it turned out pretty good."

It was Sawyer, a University of Minnesota alum who was also swimming at the Olympic trials in 2021, who gave her a pep talk after her first race went awry.

"He knows how much I train and how much commitment and dedication I put into it," Grimes said. "So he had my back and reminded me how I'm not going to let this rule everything."

These American Flag Swimsuits Are Red, White & Cute: Amazon, Cupshe, Target, Old Navy & More

She's obviously hoping for a different outcome when she dives in for the 400m IM at this year's Olympic trials, but she's also got the 800m and 1,500m freestyles on her to-conquer list, and possibly the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

So far she's had a promising spring, winning the 400m IM, plus three other events, at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions in April. Then she won the women's 10k at the 2024 Open Water National & Junior National Championships last month with a time of 1:58:18, four minutes faster than the time that got her into the Olympics.

During those marathon swims, "I'm constantly calculating, constantly going over strategy," Grimes shared. Practice sessions can be "a little more meditative, but it's still grinding, still taking a lot of mental effort to be 100 percent in the moment."

"Because if you're not in the moment," she added, "then you could be wasting movement. It's definitely important to be focused on what you're doing while you're doing it, and try not to drift off too much."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Even when she's not swimming, her mind is admittedly never too far from the water. So Grimes has to purposefully give her brain a rest when she can, whether she's watching Shark Tank in her hotel room during tournaments, chilling with her family at home in Vegas or taking her 1969 Corvette Stingray out for a drive, the gears of the classic car requiring her full attention.

"Practice and competition can definitely take a toll, not only physically but also mentally," she said, "and sometimes emotionally, too. Being able to relax and not even think about the pool is hard to do as an athlete. But it's necessary to think about anything other than swimming for just a little bit of time."

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When she needs to do the opposite and lock in, it's Dua Lipa's aptly named album Radical Optimism that's been getting Grimes pumped for the pool lately.

"Lots of bangers on that one," she said, and "everybody needs a little optimism heading into the summer."

Especially if they're swimming against Grimes.

Read on to get even more excited about the 2024 Paris Olympics by reliving these viral Olympic moments:

A Flag Bearer to Remember

Pita Taufatofua almost broke the internet during his appearance at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympics. Specifically, while serving as Tonga's flagbearer, the taekwondo practitioner made a stir after wearing a taʻovala, which featured his oiled and shirtless body. He reprised his flag bearer position at both the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2020 Summer Olympics—and we couldn't be more pleased.





A Celebrity Fan

After revealing that her celebrity crush was Zac Efron on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the High School Musical alum surprised Simone Biles and her teammates on NBC while they were in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympic Games. After Hoda Kotb teased Efron's presence, the Olympian declared, "If you bring him out, I think I'm going to pass out." Thankfully, she didn't and got an A-list visit with the actor, which included a kiss on the cheek.





Scream and Shout

Coach Dean Boxall left an impression at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he was spotted screaming and shouting following Australia swimmer Ariarne Titmus' successful face-off against Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky.





Squirrel on the Slalom

A squirrel cheated death after running across a slalom course during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In fact, Austria's Daniela Ulbing impressively dodged the rodent and finished her run without hiccup.





Devin Logan's "Tiny Hands"

Silver medalist Devin Logan made a splash at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics by having an unexpected good-luck piece. The Olympic freeskier debuted tiny hand trinkets that she'd wave to the crowd after runs. After the tiny hands went viral, the Olympian revealed she got them from her brother.





McKayla Maroney Is Unimpressed

McKayla Maroney became an instant meme when she debuted her unimpressed face after receiving the silver medal at the London Olympics. "I remember doing the face for literally two seconds," the Olympian explained in an interview from 2014. "Like, if you watch the video, it's two seconds. And I remember thinking, did I just make a face? Because it's natural. I do it all the time. I have pictures of me when I'm little doing it. I have it on my Mac computer when I'm like 13."





Protective Parents

Aly Raisman's parents, Rick and Lynn Raisman, first went viral at the 2012 London Olympics after they were spotted squirming in their seats as their gymnast daughter competed for the gold. Rick later told USA Today, "I'm a little horrified right now," but then went on to bring the same protective energy to the 2016 Rio Olympics.





The Phelps Face

With a record-breaking number of medals, talented swimmer Michael Phelps was already an intimidating opponent at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Yet, ahead of the 200-meter butterfly semifinal, Phelps debuted a game face that sent the internet into a tizzy. He later revealed at the MTV Video Music Awards that he was listening to Future while getting in the zone, which caused this expression.





Johnny Quinn's Door Takedown

American bobsledder Johnny Quinn made headlines at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, but not for the reason you think. The athlete found himself trapped in a bathroom and was forced to bust through the door. Understandably, this moment caused quite a stink online.





Not So Blue Water

After the pools at the 2016 Olympics started turning green, people began wondering what was going on. According to CBS, the color change was caused by an incorrect amount of hydrogen peroxide being added to the water. Terrible for the Olympics committee, hilarious for those on Twitter.





007 & QE2

The London 2012 Olympic Games kicked off with a memorable opening ceremony thanks to James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Queen Elizabeth II. In the special intro, the secret agent accompanied the British monarch to the Summer Games, corgis and all. What we didn't expect? The Queen skydiving with Bond into the international event. (We know she didn't actually skydive, but it gave us a chuckle nonetheless.)





(E! and NBC Sports are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)