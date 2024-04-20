Meet the new head football coach at Pawnee: Josh Talley

Josh Talley first encountered 8-man football while attending Monmouth College.

In 2018, it became the host site of the inaugural Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship game.

Talley will now give it a spin. The 2015 Chatham Glenwood graduate was tabbed as Pawnee’s head football coach in March.

Talley said outside the game’s nuances and uptempo pace, it’s still football.

“You still have to be able to block, tackle and run the ball,” Talley said. “You have to be able to throw the ball and make some explosive plays. If you can’t stop the run and if you can’t run the ball, it’s going to be hard to win football games.”

He replaces Kitt Thein, who guided the program for 13 seasons from 2008-2015 and 2019-2023. Pawnee joined the I8FA in 2019.

Talley was previously the head coach of the Glenwood Middle School football program for three years before becoming the head freshman coach and running backs coach of the high school team under David Hay this past fall.

He is currently assisting the Glenwood High School boys and girls track and field teams as a jumps coach.

Talley, who was a running back at Glenwood and Monmouth, said he learned the various demands of the job from Hay and will take that offensive mind to Pawnee.

Talley has so far landed Dave Giammarrusco as the defensive coordinator and Sean Bard as the lineman coach. He is combing for one more position, not to mention volunteers.

“It’s an exciting game,” Talley said. “It’s still football and the great thing about 8-man, it allows schools like Pawnee and these smaller schools around the state to still field a football team. It’s not less competition or less talent. It allows you to field a team and still have subs in case somebody goes out.”

Pawnee finished 6-5 this past season and upset No. 4 Milford 58-38 in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think we’re coming into a great situation from what I’ve seen,” said Talley, who will also be a physical education teacher at Pawnee. “There’s a lot of talent on the football team right now. There’s a lot of potential. I think this team can make it pretty far if we do the right things.”

