Meet the All-Greenville high school football team and player of the year for 2023 season
Here is the All-Greenville high school football team for the 2023 season. There are 11 players on first and second teams, plus a kicker on the offenses. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Stats were compiled by MaxPreps.
Player of the Year
Avery McFadden
Wide receiver | Sr. | Hillcrest
McFadden was among four finalists for the Mr. Football award as the best player in South Carolina. He did just about everything in 2023 for Hillcrest in a 10-3 season. He has signed with Georgia State.
Primarily a wide receiver, he also returned kicks, took direct snaps as a running back and even threw a touchdown pass on one of his two attempts. Hillcrest coach Bennett Swygert said McFadden could have been one of the state’s best defensive backs if he had played there regularly. In limited action at cornerback, McFadden had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
On offense, he had 1,102 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns and 237 rushing yards (7.2 per carry) with nine touchdowns. He broke six program records, setting all-time marks with 3,311 receiving yards with 36 touchdowns, as well as 54 touchdowns overall.
First team offense
Ethan Anderson
Quarterback | Sr. | J.L. Mann
Anderson finished fourth in state with 3,020 passing yards and had 39 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He led J.L. Mann to the Class AAAAA Upper State championship game.
Kalvin Banks
Running back | Sr. | Eastside
Banks ran for 1,475 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his last two seasons, he rushed for more than 3,000 yards and scored 40 TDs.
Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver | Sr. | Greenville
The four-star prospect signed with South Carolina. Bennett was an all-purpose player who missed some time with injury and was the main focus of defenses but still had 541 yards receiving.
Ahmad Carwise
Offensive line | Jr. | Woodmont
Carwise is an all-state player and team captain for the Wildcats.
Blake Franks
Offensive line | Sr. | Greenville
Franks was a Shrine Bowl starter at tackle and will play at South Carolina.
Mikel McClellan
Wide receiver | Sr. | J.L. Mann
McClellan was the state’s fourth-leading receiver with 1,481 yards and scored 14 TDs. He also averaged 16.3 yards on 12 rushes. McClellan was Offensive MVP of the North-South Game.
Patrick McMaster
Offensive line | Sr. | Christ Church
McMaster was all-state for an offense that averaged 43.6 points and won the Class A state championship.
Kaleb Nelson
Offensive line | Jr. | Greer
Nelson helped pave the way as Greer averaged 46 points in going 4-0 in its Class AAAA region.
Dashun Reeder
Running back | Sr. | Christ Church
Reeder, a Northwestern commit, rushed for 1,725 yards and 25 touchdowns. He led Christ Church to a second consecutive Class A state title and made the Shrine Bowl.
Jackson Repp
Wide receiver | Jr. | Christ Church
Repp was the state’s second-leading receiver with 1,510 yards and led with 27 touchdowns. He routinely turned short passes into long TDs, including an 87-yarder in the Class A playoffs.
Lang Steck
Kicker | Jr. | Greenville
Steck made six field goals in 10 tries, with a long of 44 and a last-second game-winner in the playoffs. He was 62-for-64 on extra points. He is a former soccer player turned football star.
Julius Tate
Offensive line | Sr. | Greenville
Tate was side-by-side with Franks, tackle and guard, all the way to the Shrine Bowl. He is going to Coastal Carolina.
First team defense
Jacari Bennett
Linebacker | Sr. | J.L. Mann
Bennett was fourth in the state with 15.5 sacks and defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl.
Ramani Bruton
Defensive back | Jr. | Greenville
Bruton had five interceptions and 26 solo tackles as a shutdown corner. Offenses stayed away.
Jaquavious Dodd
Defensive line | Jr. | Eastside
Dodd had 13 sacks, sixth-most in the state, and a dozen quarterback hurries as well.
Marcus Downs
Defensive line | Sr. | Riverside
Downs was a Shrine Bowl player who had 20 solo tackles and three sacks. He will play at Central Florida.
Jake Good
Linebacker | Sr. | Christ Church
Good was Class A all-state and made 125 tackles for the state champs.
Quinton Hood
Defensive back | Sr. | Riverside
Hood ranked No. 12 in the state with 144 tackles and was second with 14.4 per game
Darius Johnson
Linebacker | Sr. | Greer
Johnson had 146 tackles (12.2 per game), 11th most in state, and had six sacks.
Bruce Knauber
Defensive line | Sr. | Greenville
Knauber was named Class AAAA all-state. He had 94 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Anthony Lyons
Defensive back | Sr. | Greer
Lyons was Class AAAA all-state. He had three interceptions and 24 solo tackles.
Wyatt Ward
Linebacker | Jr. | J.L. Mann
Ward had 144 tackles to rank among the state’s top 15 and also had three interceptions.
Jayden Wilson-Abrams
Defensive line | Sr. | Greenville
Wilson-Abrams led Greenville with 95 tackles and had 5.5 sacks.
Second team offense
Chase Byrd, WR, Greer
Zeke Funke, OL, Eastside
Eduardo Garcia-Duran, OL, Greer
KB Henderson, RB, Blue Ridge
Keyshun Henderson, WR, J.L. Mann
Tucker Hendrix, QB, Christ Church
Douglas Hill Jr., OL, Hillcrest
LaDainnian Martin, RB, Greer
NaCyus Morrison, RB, J.L. Mann
Hutch Paddock, PK, Christ Church
Jaiden Taylor, WR, Riverside
Second team defense
Carmello Canty, DB, Greenville
Tradd Coulter, DB, St. Joseph’s
Joel Crespo, DL, J.L. Mann
Acie Hatfield, DB, Christ Church
Johnny Jaraczewski, LB, St. Joseph’s
Brayden Johnson, LB, St. Joseph’s
Jy Leake, LB, Hillcrest
Andrew Moree, LB, Eastside
Tyson Moses, LB, Hillcrest
AJ Norfus, DL, Mauldin
Robert Robertson, DB, Greer
This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: 2023 All-Greenville teams and player of year