Meet the All-Greenville high school football team and player of the year for 2023 season

Here is the All-Greenville high school football team for the 2023 season. There are 11 players on first and second teams, plus a kicker on the offenses. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Stats were compiled by MaxPreps.

Player of the Year

Avery McFadden

Wide receiver | Sr. | Hillcrest

McFadden was among four finalists for the Mr. Football award as the best player in South Carolina. He did just about everything in 2023 for Hillcrest in a 10-3 season. He has signed with Georgia State.

Primarily a wide receiver, he also returned kicks, took direct snaps as a running back and even threw a touchdown pass on one of his two attempts. Hillcrest coach Bennett Swygert said McFadden could have been one of the state’s best defensive backs if he had played there regularly. In limited action at cornerback, McFadden had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

On offense, he had 1,102 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns and 237 rushing yards (7.2 per carry) with nine touchdowns. He broke six program records, setting all-time marks with 3,311 receiving yards with 36 touchdowns, as well as 54 touchdowns overall.

First team offense

Ethan Anderson

Quarterback | Sr. | J.L. Mann

Anderson finished fourth in state with 3,020 passing yards and had 39 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He led J.L. Mann to the Class AAAAA Upper State championship game.

Kalvin Banks

Running back | Sr. | Eastside

Banks ran for 1,475 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his last two seasons, he rushed for more than 3,000 yards and scored 40 TDs.

Mazeo Bennett

Wide receiver | Sr. | Greenville

The four-star prospect signed with South Carolina. Bennett was an all-purpose player who missed some time with injury and was the main focus of defenses but still had 541 yards receiving.

Ahmad Carwise

Offensive line | Jr. | Woodmont

Carwise is an all-state player and team captain for the Wildcats.

Blake Franks

Offensive line | Sr. | Greenville

Franks was a Shrine Bowl starter at tackle and will play at South Carolina.

Mikel McClellan

Wide receiver | Sr. | J.L. Mann

McClellan was the state’s fourth-leading receiver with 1,481 yards and scored 14 TDs. He also averaged 16.3 yards on 12 rushes. McClellan was Offensive MVP of the North-South Game.

Patrick McMaster

Offensive line | Sr. | Christ Church

McMaster was all-state for an offense that averaged 43.6 points and won the Class A state championship.

Kaleb Nelson

Offensive line | Jr. | Greer

Nelson helped pave the way as Greer averaged 46 points in going 4-0 in its Class AAAA region.

Dashun Reeder

Running back | Sr. | Christ Church

Reeder, a Northwestern commit, rushed for 1,725 yards and 25 touchdowns. He led Christ Church to a second consecutive Class A state title and made the Shrine Bowl.

Jackson Repp

Wide receiver | Jr. | Christ Church

Repp was the state’s second-leading receiver with 1,510 yards and led with 27 touchdowns. He routinely turned short passes into long TDs, including an 87-yarder in the Class A playoffs.

Lang Steck

Kicker | Jr. | Greenville

Steck made six field goals in 10 tries, with a long of 44 and a last-second game-winner in the playoffs. He was 62-for-64 on extra points. He is a former soccer player turned football star.

Julius Tate

Offensive line | Sr. | Greenville

Tate was side-by-side with Franks, tackle and guard, all the way to the Shrine Bowl. He is going to Coastal Carolina.

First team defense

Jacari Bennett

Linebacker | Sr. | J.L. Mann

Bennett was fourth in the state with 15.5 sacks and defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl.

Ramani Bruton

Defensive back | Jr. | Greenville

Bruton had five interceptions and 26 solo tackles as a shutdown corner. Offenses stayed away.

Jaquavious Dodd

Defensive line | Jr. | Eastside

Dodd had 13 sacks, sixth-most in the state, and a dozen quarterback hurries as well.

Marcus Downs

Defensive line | Sr. | Riverside

Downs was a Shrine Bowl player who had 20 solo tackles and three sacks. He will play at Central Florida.

Jake Good

Linebacker | Sr. | Christ Church

Good was Class A all-state and made 125 tackles for the state champs.

Quinton Hood

Defensive back | Sr. | Riverside

Hood ranked No. 12 in the state with 144 tackles and was second with 14.4 per game

Darius Johnson

Linebacker | Sr. | Greer

Johnson had 146 tackles (12.2 per game), 11th most in state, and had six sacks.

Bruce Knauber

Defensive line | Sr. | Greenville

Knauber was named Class AAAA all-state. He had 94 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Anthony Lyons

Defensive back | Sr. | Greer

Lyons was Class AAAA all-state. He had three interceptions and 24 solo tackles.

Wyatt Ward

Linebacker | Jr. | J.L. Mann

Ward had 144 tackles to rank among the state’s top 15 and also had three interceptions.

Jayden Wilson-Abrams

Defensive line | Sr. | Greenville

Wilson-Abrams led Greenville with 95 tackles and had 5.5 sacks.

Second team offense

Chase Byrd, WR, Greer

Zeke Funke, OL, Eastside

Eduardo Garcia-Duran, OL, Greer

KB Henderson, RB, Blue Ridge

Keyshun Henderson, WR, J.L. Mann

Tucker Hendrix, QB, Christ Church

Douglas Hill Jr., OL, Hillcrest

LaDainnian Martin, RB, Greer

NaCyus Morrison, RB, J.L. Mann

Hutch Paddock, PK, Christ Church

Jaiden Taylor, WR, Riverside

Second team defense

Carmello Canty, DB, Greenville

Tradd Coulter, DB, St. Joseph’s

Joel Crespo, DL, J.L. Mann

Acie Hatfield, DB, Christ Church

Johnny Jaraczewski, LB, St. Joseph’s

Brayden Johnson, LB, St. Joseph’s

Jy Leake, LB, Hillcrest

Andrew Moree, LB, Eastside

Tyson Moses, LB, Hillcrest

AJ Norfus, DL, Mauldin

Robert Robertson, DB, Greer

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: 2023 All-Greenville teams and player of year