Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Large School Football Team
Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Large School Football Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.
Player of the Year
Year: Senior
Parents: Shanika and Kenny Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Key accomplishments: 3011 passing yards with 27 touchdowns, 560 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns.
Future plans: Attend a Division I college and play football.
Why he is the player of the year: Coaches in Section V, whose votes help shape the AGR teams, noticed Jackson's command of his position and production as East High/Word of Inquiry advanced to the Class A state tournament semifinals.
"He worked man, that's all that kid is about," East/World of Inquiry coach Steve Flagler said. "He's earned this, it's a good lesson for our kids. He came to us (as a transfer) in August before his junior year, never was really coached as a quarterback. He bought into everything.
"His work ethic paid off, that's why he's there. It helps to have good players around him, but without the will to get better he wouldn't be where he is."
Year: Senior
Parents: Cheri and Matt Cole
Position: Offensive lineman
Key accomplishments: Team's 1,700 yards of rushing and zero sacks allowed.
Future plans: I am planning on playing college football and studying physical therapy.
Year: Junior
Parents: Mariah and Anthony DiMarco
Position: Quarterback
Key accomplishments: 11-1 record.
Future plans: Training for my senior season and continue the recruiting process.
Year: Junior
Parents: Kandie Campbell and Corey Freeman
Positions: Wide receiver, running back and linebacker
Key accomplishment: 614 rushing yards.
Future plans: Play collegiate football
Year: Senior
Parents: Kelly and Matt Gullace
Positions: Defensive end, wide receiver and tight end.
Key accomplishments: Set the program career and season sack record. Also, made longest punt return in program history.
Future plans: Wingate University to play lacrosse.
Year: Senior
Parents: Toniki Hall and Sean Lacey
Position: Linebacker
Key accomplishments: 98 tackles, four-time Section V Class A defensive player of the week, Section V Class A co- defensive player of the year.
Future plans: I plan to go into the medical field.
Year: Senior
Parent: Brian Harding
Positions: Running back and wide receiver
Key accomplishments: Team's fifth consecutive sectional championship.
Future plans: Undecided.
Year: Senior
Parents: Thashanna Griffin and Chris Harris
Position: Center
Key accomplishments: Winning record.
Future plans: Go to college, play football and study business and finance.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jessica and Thomas Jones
Positions: Right tackle and defensive end
Key accomplishment: Three-time Section V champion.
Future plans: Undecided.
Year: Senior
Parents: Serhiy and Olena Kondratenko
Positions: Offensive lineman and defensive lineman
Key accomplishments: 0 sacks allowed this season and 2,481 team rushing yards.
Future plans: Play college football.
Year: Senior
Parents: Vicki and Gary Leonard
Positions: Tight end and defensive end
Key accomplishments: Scoring a touchdown and leading a comeback to a win by one point on my birthday.
Future plans: I plan on playing football in college while studying business and computer science.
Year: Junior
Parents: Stephanie and Charles Leone
Positions: Linebacker, center and long-snapper
Key accomplishment: 290 tackles in career with varsity.
Future plans: To play football in the Patriot League or Ivy League.
Year: Senior
Parents: Shelby and Anthony Letta
Positions: Center and defensive end
Key accomplishment: My running backs gaining 1,500 yards.
Future plans: Go to trade school.
Year: Senior
Parents: Lashonnie Williams and Robert James Lowry III
Positions: Running back and defensive back.
Key accomplishments: Proud of scoring 19 touchdowns with 7 wins in Section V Class AA.
Future plans: Plan to play football or run track in college. Don’t know where yet.
Year: Senior
Parents: Erin and Chad Martinovich
Positions: Quarterback and defensive backs
Key accomplishments: 18 touchdowns.
Future plans: Committed to play football at Merrimack College in the fall and study psychology.
Year: Senior
Parents: Aileen and Greg Meyer
Positions: Outside linebacker, running back and wide receiver
Key accomplishments: 66 tackles, 7 touchdowns, 6 passes broken up, 1 interception.
Future plans: Undecided.
Year: Senior
Parent: Mandy Moonschein
Positions: Defensive end and fullback
Key accomplishments: Beating Canandaigua and Hilton.
Future plans: Attend college, play football and be great.
Year: Junior
Parents: Vesna and Christopher Parks
Position: Running back.
Key accomplishment: 1,482 rushing yards.
Future plans: Commited to Dartmouth College for lacrosse.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jennifer and Jamison Pucci
Position: Wide receiver and defensive back
Key accomplishments: Achieved back-to-back seasons with 40-plus receptions and 500-plus receiving yards with 10 touchdowns.
Future plans: Play college football.
Year: Junior
Parent: Carlton Robinson
Positions: Running back and free safety
Key accomplishments: 1,556 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Future plans: Going into senior year, currently considering colleges.
Year: Senior
Parents: Daisy Fantauzzi and Michael Ruffalo
Positions: Wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety, punt and kick returner
Key accomplishments: 108 catches for 1,516 yards, 639 rushing yards, 3,269 all-purpose yards, 159 tackles, 6 interceptions, 25 total touchdowns.
Future plans: Play football in college. I'm still evaluating my options on which school to attend.
Year: Senior
Parents: Shykeria Searles and Tyrell Simmons
Positions: Wide receiver and defensive end
Key accomplishments: 7 receptions for 132 yards in a game.
Future plans: Maine or New Hampshire.
Year: Junior
Parents: Sametrius Brigham and Gregory Tucker
Positions: Linebacker and defensive end.
Key accomplishments: 150 tackles, 20 for loss on the East High/World of Inquiry defense.
Future plans: I plan to play my last year of high school, then continue to play football in college.
Year: Senior
Parents: Bonnie Barton and Ervin Wiggins Sr.
Positions: Safety and wide receiver
Key accomplishments: 6 interceptions, 5 for a pick-six (touchdown)
Future plans: University of Albany "GO DANES."
Co-Coaches of the Year
Profession: School counselor
Varsity coaching experience: Offensive coordinator at UPrep - 2012-14; Head coach at UPrep - 2014-2016; Offensive coordinator at East High - 2017-18; Co-head coach of East High/World of Inquiry Eagles - 2018-present.
Family: Cassandra Vann (wife), Trenton Vann (son), Kendrick Vann (son) and Draya Vann (daughter).
Profession: Physical education teacher in Rochester City School District
Varsity coaching experience: Eighth-year at East, sixth as head coach. Seven years coaching at Penfield.
Family: Kelly (wife, principal at Greece Athena), Grace (daughter), Clara (daughter) and Trey (son).
Second team
QUARTERBACK - Drew Hilfiker (Webster Schroeder)
RUNNING BACK - Ricardo Lagares Jr. (Churchville-Chili)
RUNNING BACK - DaShaun McClemmon (Greece Arcadia)
RUNNING BACK - Dre Yeomas (Victor)
RECEIVER - Gavin Horton (Webster Schroeder)
RECEIVER - Juelz Russell (University Prep)
TIGHT END - Isaiah Ballard (Irondequoit)
TIGHT END - Thomas Welker (Brighton)
LINEMAN - James Davis (Pittsford)
LINEMAN - Brandon Franklin (East High/World of Inquiry)
LINEMAN - Miron Gurman (Spencerport)
LINEMAN - Jake McMahon (Hilton)
LINEMAN - Charlie Raymond (McQuaid)
LINEMAN - Noah Wittmer (Webster Schroeder)
LINEBACKER - Matthew Heininger (Brighton)
LINEBACKER - De'Andre Leonard (East High/World of Inquiry)
LINEBACKER - Brady Quill (Hilton)
LINEBACKER - Jack Tanoory (Canandaigua)
LINEBACKER - Perrion Williams (East High/World of Inquiry)
LINEBACKER - Taivon Wilson (University Prep)
UTILITY - Anthony DeRosa (Webster Schroeder)
UTILITY - Luke Lockhart (Hilton)
PUNTER - Philip Noyes (Pittsford)
KICKER - Dom Sansone (McQuaid)
KICKER - Yusuf Abidi (East High/World of Inquiry)
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AGR: All-Greater Rochester Large School Football 2023 Team