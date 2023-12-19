Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Large School Football Team

The 2023 All-Greater Rochester Large School Football Team is revealed

Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Large School Football Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.

Player of the Year

Year: Senior

Parents: Shanika and Kenny Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Key accomplishments: 3011 passing yards with 27 touchdowns, 560 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns.

Future plans: Attend a Division I college and play football.

Why he is the player of the year: Coaches in Section V, whose votes help shape the AGR teams, noticed Jackson's command of his position and production as East High/Word of Inquiry advanced to the Class A state tournament semifinals.

"He worked man, that's all that kid is about," East/World of Inquiry coach Steve Flagler said. "He's earned this, it's a good lesson for our kids. He came to us (as a transfer) in August before his junior year, never was really coached as a quarterback. He bought into everything.

"His work ethic paid off, that's why he's there. It helps to have good players around him, but without the will to get better he wouldn't be where he is."

Year: Senior

Parents: Cheri and Matt Cole

Position: Offensive lineman

Key accomplishments: Team's 1,700 yards of rushing and zero sacks allowed.

Future plans: I am planning on playing college football and studying physical therapy.

Year: Junior

Parents: Mariah and Anthony DiMarco

Position: Quarterback

Key accomplishments: 11-1 record.

Future plans: Training for my senior season and continue the recruiting process.

Year: Junior

Parents: Kandie Campbell and Corey Freeman

Positions: Wide receiver, running back and linebacker

Key accomplishment: 614 rushing yards.

Future plans: Play collegiate football

Year: Senior

Parents: Kelly and Matt Gullace

Positions: Defensive end, wide receiver and tight end.

Key accomplishments: Set the program career and season sack record. Also, made longest punt return in program history.

Future plans: Wingate University to play lacrosse.

Year: Senior

Parents: Toniki Hall and Sean Lacey

Position: Linebacker

Key accomplishments: 98 tackles, four-time Section V Class A defensive player of the week, Section V Class A co- defensive player of the year.

Future plans: I plan to go into the medical field.

Year: Senior

Parent: Brian Harding

Positions: Running back and wide receiver

Key accomplishments: Team's fifth consecutive sectional championship.

Future plans: Undecided.

Year: Senior

Parents: Thashanna Griffin and Chris Harris

Position: Center

Key accomplishments: Winning record.

Future plans: Go to college, play football and study business and finance.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jessica and Thomas Jones

Positions: Right tackle and defensive end

Key accomplishment: Three-time Section V champion.

Future plans: Undecided.

Year: Senior

Parents: Serhiy and Olena Kondratenko

Positions: Offensive lineman and defensive lineman

Key accomplishments: 0 sacks allowed this season and 2,481 team rushing yards.

Future plans: Play college football.

Year: Senior

Parents: Vicki and Gary Leonard

Positions: Tight end and defensive end

Key accomplishments: Scoring a touchdown and leading a comeback to a win by one point on my birthday.

Future plans: I plan on playing football in college while studying business and computer science.

Year: Junior

Parents: Stephanie and Charles Leone

Positions: Linebacker, center and long-snapper

Key accomplishment: 290 tackles in career with varsity.

Future plans: To play football in the Patriot League or Ivy League.

Year: Senior

Parents: Shelby and Anthony Letta

Positions: Center and defensive end

Key accomplishment: My running backs gaining 1,500 yards.

Future plans: Go to trade school.

Year: Senior

Parents: Lashonnie Williams and Robert James Lowry III

Positions: Running back and defensive back.

Key accomplishments: Proud of scoring 19 touchdowns with 7 wins in Section V Class AA.

Future plans: Plan to play football or run track in college. Don’t know where yet.

Year: Senior

Parents: Erin and Chad Martinovich

Positions: Quarterback and defensive backs

Key accomplishments: 18 touchdowns.

Future plans: Committed to play football at Merrimack College in the fall and study psychology.

Year: Senior

Parents: Aileen and Greg Meyer

Positions: Outside linebacker, running back and wide receiver

Key accomplishments: 66 tackles, 7 touchdowns, 6 passes broken up, 1 interception.

Future plans: Undecided.

Year: Senior

Parent: Mandy Moonschein

Positions: Defensive end and fullback

Key accomplishments: Beating Canandaigua and Hilton.

Future plans: Attend college, play football and be great.

Year: Junior

Parents: Vesna and Christopher Parks

Position: Running back.

Key accomplishment: 1,482 rushing yards.

Future plans: Commited to Dartmouth College for lacrosse.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jennifer and Jamison Pucci

Position: Wide receiver and defensive back

Key accomplishments: Achieved back-to-back seasons with 40-plus receptions and 500-plus receiving yards with 10 touchdowns.

Future plans: Play college football.

Year: Junior

Parent: Carlton Robinson

Positions: Running back and free safety

Key accomplishments: 1,556 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Future plans: Going into senior year, currently considering colleges.

Year: Senior

Parents: Daisy Fantauzzi and Michael Ruffalo

Positions: Wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety, punt and kick returner

Key accomplishments: 108 catches for 1,516 yards, 639 rushing yards, 3,269 all-purpose yards, 159 tackles, 6 interceptions, 25 total touchdowns.

Future plans: Play football in college. I'm still evaluating my options on which school to attend.

Year: Senior

Parents: Shykeria Searles and Tyrell Simmons

Positions: Wide receiver and defensive end

Key accomplishments: 7 receptions for 132 yards in a game.

Future plans: Maine or New Hampshire.

Year: Junior

Parents: Sametrius Brigham and Gregory Tucker

Positions: Linebacker and defensive end.

Key accomplishments: 150 tackles, 20 for loss on the East High/World of Inquiry defense.

Future plans: I plan to play my last year of high school, then continue to play football in college.

Year: Senior

Parents: Bonnie Barton and Ervin Wiggins Sr.

Positions: Safety and wide receiver

Key accomplishments: 6 interceptions, 5 for a pick-six (touchdown)

Future plans: University of Albany "GO DANES."

Co-Coaches of the Year

Profession: School counselor

Varsity coaching experience: Offensive coordinator at UPrep - 2012-14; Head coach at UPrep - 2014-2016; Offensive coordinator at East High - 2017-18; Co-head coach of East High/World of Inquiry Eagles - 2018-present.

Family: Cassandra Vann (wife), Trenton Vann (son), Kendrick Vann (son) and Draya Vann (daughter).

Profession: Physical education teacher in Rochester City School District

Varsity coaching experience: Eighth-year at East, sixth as head coach. Seven years coaching at Penfield.

Family: Kelly (wife, principal at Greece Athena), Grace (daughter), Clara (daughter) and Trey (son).

Second team

QUARTERBACK - Drew Hilfiker (Webster Schroeder)

RUNNING BACK - Ricardo Lagares Jr. (Churchville-Chili)

RUNNING BACK - DaShaun McClemmon (Greece Arcadia)

RUNNING BACK - Dre Yeomas (Victor)

RECEIVER - Gavin Horton (Webster Schroeder)

RECEIVER - Juelz Russell (University Prep)

TIGHT END - Isaiah Ballard (Irondequoit)

TIGHT END - Thomas Welker (Brighton)

LINEMAN - James Davis (Pittsford)

LINEMAN - Brandon Franklin (East High/World of Inquiry)

LINEMAN - Miron Gurman (Spencerport)

LINEMAN - Jake McMahon (Hilton)

LINEMAN - Charlie Raymond (McQuaid)

LINEMAN - Noah Wittmer (Webster Schroeder)

LINEBACKER - Matthew Heininger (Brighton)

LINEBACKER - De'Andre Leonard (East High/World of Inquiry)

LINEBACKER - Brady Quill (Hilton)

LINEBACKER - Jack Tanoory (Canandaigua)

LINEBACKER - Perrion Williams (East High/World of Inquiry)

LINEBACKER - Taivon Wilson (University Prep)

UTILITY - Anthony DeRosa (Webster Schroeder)

UTILITY - Luke Lockhart (Hilton)

PUNTER - Philip Noyes (Pittsford)

KICKER - Dom Sansone (McQuaid)

KICKER - Yusuf Abidi (East High/World of Inquiry)

