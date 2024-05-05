Medical experts prepare to treat Pittsburgh Marathon runners, set up aid stations along route

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday and medical experts are prepared to help anyone who needs it.

As runners push themselves in the event, some of them may experience injuries. If that happens, experts have spent a lot of time getting the course ready to treat them.

17 aid stations have been set up along the 26.2-mile-long marathon route. Medical Director Leonard Weiss said the preparation is the result of planning between Pittsburgh medics, P3R and UPMC.

“We provide care ranging anywhere from simple cuts and bruises, sprains and strains,” said Weiss, “All the way up to emergency and critical care services if someone may have a life-threatening event.”

There are 300 medical volunteers ready to hop in at a moment’s notice.

Officials say the finish line medical tent is essentially a field hospital and includes an ICU area.

A cooling station has also been set up at Point State Park to help runners who overheat.

“If they have a hypothermic event or their body temperature is too high, which we frequently see in marathons, we will then dunk them in a bath of ice water,” said Weiss.

Weiss said the best things runners can do before coming to the marathon is get a good night’s sleep, stay hydrated, stretch and eat some food.

Around 200-300 patients are expected to be treated, officials say.

