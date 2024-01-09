Report: McDaniels could return if Belichick stays as Pats HC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a failed 4-13 season, the future of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is up in the air. Deemed one of the greatest coaches of all time who is just 15 wins away from passing Don Shula's record, Belichick met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday to discuss his future.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Belichick and Kraft could meet "at least" one more time before any final decision is reached. Howe also reported that Belichick has plans to bring back former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, should Belichick himself return next season.

McDaniels was already considered to be a candidate to return to New England, Howe reported. McDaniels left the Patriots to accept a head coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels was fired after leading Vegas to a 9-16 record between the two years.

While McDaniels has struggled as a head coach, also failing with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, he found success leading New England's offense, helping Tom Brady and the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles.

Since McDaniels' departure from New England, the Patriots offense has struggled. With only 13.9 points per game this season, the Patriots finished 31st in scoring across the league. Quarterback Mac Jones, who was a Pro Bowler his rookie year under McDaniels, struggled, ultimately being benched and dropped down to third-string by the end of the campaign.

With the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Patriots could take a quarterback to help lead New England into a new era. McDaniels has proven he can help young QBs adjust and could play a vital part in helping the Patriots offense return regain its past success.

Belichick suggested Monday morning he'd be open to giving up final say in personnel decisions if it meant retaining his job as head coach. Belichick also hinted to media that he is still under contract and continued to refer to the Patriots as "our team."

Is McDaniels' rapport with Belichick strong enough to convince Kraft to keep the 71-year-old head coach around for another season? Time will tell.