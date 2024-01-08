Bill Belichick: I'm under contract, way too early for any decisions

Bill Belichick is not prepared to say whether he will remain head coach of the New England Patriots.

Belichick spoke to reporters on Monday morning and indicated that there are still ongoing evaluations about his own future and that of others in the Patriots organization.

"I'm under contract. I'm going to do what I always do," Belichick said. "As far as any decisions or direction for next year, way too early for that."

Belichick indicated he will meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft but didn't have a timeline for that.

"It might be a series of meetings. I don't know. We'll handle that internally," Belichick said.

Asked about the possibility that he could remain head coach but give up his control of the team's personnel, Belichick sounded open to it.

"I'm for whatever we collectively decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team," Belichick said. "I'm here to work to help our team every day. That's what I'm going to do."