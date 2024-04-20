McClean and Smith win at NI Football Awards

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean and Loughgall manager Dean Smith have celebrated success at the end of season Northern Ireland Football Awards in Belfast.

McClean, who has netted 14 goals from midfield, was named Irish Premiership Player of the Year ahead of Larne's Andy Ryan and Cliftonville's Rory Hale.

Smith, who has guided Loughgall to a strong campaign on their top-flight return when many tipped the side for relegation, saw off the title challenging trio of Larne's Tiernan Lynch, Linfield's David Healy and Cliftonville's Jim Magilton.

Loughgall's Benji Magee, 22, has claimed the Young Player of the Year prize after an impressive breakthrough season in which he has scored 16 league goals for the promoted side.

Magee beat Cliftonville's Shea Kearney and Ethan McGee, who joined Linfield in January from Dunagnnon Swifts, to the prize. Previous winners of the Young Player prize include Northern Ireland internationals Liam Boyce, Stuart Dallas, Gavin Whyte and Shayne Lavery.

The NI Football Awards is jointly organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association and the Northern Ireland Football League.

Stephen Baxter, who will bring his record-breaking 19-year stint in charge of Crusaders to an end at the conclusion of the season, was recognised with the Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame award.

Northern Ireland winger Danielle Maxwell, who joined Blackburn Rovers from Cliftonville, was named Women's Premiership Player of the Year.

Institute defender Shaun Leppard was named the Championship's Player of the Year ahead of Dundela's top scorer Jordan Jenkins and Bangor's Scott McArthur.

Alex Pomeroy was named the Premier Intermediate's Player of the Year ahead of Ruairi Fitzpatrick and Jordon Morrison after an impressive season for leaders Limavady United.

Northern Ireland football statistician Marshall Gillespie was recognised with a merit award.

The Professional Footballers' Association named Hale as their Premiership Player of the Year and Dundela striker Jordan Jenkins as their Championship Player of the Year.

NI Football Awards winners

Irish Premiership Player of the Year: Kyle McClean (Linfield)

Runners-up: Andy Ryan (Larne), Rory Hale (Cliftonville)

Irish Premiership Manager of the Year: Dean Smith (Loughgall)

Runners-up: David Healy (Linfield), Tiernan Lynch (Larne), Jim Magilton (Cliftonville)

Irish Premiership Young Player of the Year: Benji Magee (Loughgall)

Runners-up: Ethan McGee (Linfield), Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)

Women's Premiership Player of the Year: Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville)

PFA NI Irish Premiership Player of the Year: Rory Hale (Cliftonville)

Championship Player of the Year: Shaun Leppard (Institute)

Runners-up: Jordan Jenkins (Dundela), Scott McArthur (Bangor)

PFA NI Championship Player of the Year: Jordan Jenkins (Dundela)

Premier Intermediate Player of the Year: Alex Pomeroy (Limavady United)

Runners-up: Ruairi Fitzpatrick (Rathfriland Rangers), Jordon Morrison (Ballymacash Rangers)

Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame: Stephen Baxter (Crusaders manager)

Merit Award winner: Marshall Gillespie (NI football statistician)

Irish Premiership Team of the Year: Rohan Ferguson (Larne), Tomas Cosgrove (Larne), Cian Bolger (Larne), Jonny Addis (Cliftonville), Levi Ives (Larne), Kirk Millar (Linfield), Rory Hale (Cliftonville), Kyle McClean (Linfield), Benji Magee (Loughgall), Lee Bonis (Larne), Andy Ryan (Larne).

Championship Team of the Year: James Taylor (Bangor), Lee Chapman (Portadown), Shaun Leppard (Institute), Lewis Francis (Bangor), Reece Neale (Bangor), Ryan Mayse (Portadown), Gary Thompson (Portadown), Scott McArthur (Bangor), Eamon Fyfe (Portadown), Jordan Jenkins (Dundela), Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders).

Premier Intermediate Team of the Year: Conner Byrne (Armagh City), Ray O'Sullivan (Warrenpoint Town), Jordon Morrison (Ballymacash Rangers), Graham Crown (Limavady United), Matthew Walker (Limavady United), Lewis Tosh (Limavady United), Daniel McIlhatton (Tobermore United), Matthe Holloway (Rathfriland Rangers), Ruairi Fitzpatrick (Rathfriland Rangers), Stephen McCavitt (Banbridge Town), Alex Pomeroy (Limavady United)