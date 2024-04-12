Mayor Wu to proclaim April 14 as Mike Gorman Day in the City of Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON - Friday, April 12, 2024 - Mayor Michelle Wu today signed a proclamation officially declaring April 14 as Mike Gorman Day in the City of Boston.

Mike Gorman has served as the Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer since 1981. This proclamation is a step by the City to recognize Gorman’s positive contributions, legacy and service to Boston after 43 years of calling Boston Celtics games. Mayor Wu will also join the Celtics and NBC Sports Boston to celebrate Mike Gorman’s legendary career as the voice of the Boston Celtics during his final regular season game this Sunday at TD Garden.

“Mike Gorman has made an impact across generations of Celtics fans, families and visitors throughout his 40 plus years as the voice of the Boston Celtics,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “His passion, intellect and ability to make every fan feel special and locked in for the whole game is unmatched. Congratulations Mike! I look forward to celebrating and honoring your contributions to our city this Sunday.”

Mike Gorman has served as the Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer since 1981. Currently, Gorman is the longest-tenured play-by-play voice in Boston professional sports. Additionally, Gorman and the late renowned Tommy Heinsohn served as TV’s longest running telecast duo.

Mike has made an incredible and unforgettable impact on NBC Sports Boston and Celtics fans throughout his 43-year broadcast career as the voice of the Boston Celtics,” said Chris Wayland, President and GM, NBCUniversal Local Boston. “We look forward to celebrating and honoring him on April 14th for all that he has contributed to NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics, and the sports and entertainment world as a whole. While we will surely miss him in future seasons, he will always be an important part of our NBC Sports Boston family.”

“Mike Gorman has made an indelible mark on Celtics fans, and we can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate his career than at the last home game of one of the most memorable regular seasons in the team’s history,” said Boston Celtics President, Rich Gotham. “His insight, knowledge, and passion have enriched Celtics games for generations of Celtics viewers. We congratulate Mike on an exceptional 43-year run, and thank him for being a treasured member of the Celtics family.”

Gorman’s vast resume as a play-by-play announcer includes being the primary announcer for ESPN’s Big Monday during the 1980’s. He has also called the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS, and the NBA Playoffs on TNT. Gorman was a basketball play-by-play announcer for the 2016 Rio Olympics on NBC and previously used his expertise to serve as a tennis correspondent with NBC during the 1992 Olympics alongside veteran announcer Bud Collins.

A former aviator in the U.S. Navy, Gorman began his broadcasting career at WNBH in New Bedford and WPRO radio in Providence. He served as sports director at WPRI-TV in Providence, as the voice of the University of Rhode Island Rams on WPRO and as television play-by-play man for the Providence College Friars.

Gorman grew up in Dorchester, Mass., and attended Boston State, now known as University of Massachusetts - Boston.

NBC Sports Boston will have live coverage of Mike’s final regular season game, including the halftime ceremony, this Sunday, April 14, 2024. Coverage starts at noon with Celtics Pregame Live.