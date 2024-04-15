Maxx Crosby: I'm feeling better than I ever have

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby wasn't healthy for most of 2023, but he started all 17 games and played 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps. After offseason surgeries on his hand and knee, Crosby reports he is back to 100 percent.

"Recovery and rehab has been incredible," Crosby told reporters Monday. "I just did my conditioning tests last week and smashed it, and I'm feeling better than I ever have. So, it's been an incredible offseason so far."

Crosby was listed on the Raiders' injury report multiple times last season with a knee injury, and news came after the season that he had dealt with a bursa injury in his knee since Week 2.

Crosby was listed as doubtful for the Raiders' Week 12 game against the Chiefs but played 82 percent of the defensive snaps.

For the season, he set career highs in tackles (90), sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (23), earned his third Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro. Crosby was only four snaps from his career high in snaps in a season (1,085).

"I was definitely banged up," Crosby said. "My knee was an issue, but I was able to play. I definitely don't want to do that again and go through that --- draining it multiple times every week -- it was a pain in the ass.

"But we made it through, so it was even more motivation when people were like, 'Shut it down; shut it down; shut it down.' I was like, 'No, I'm not like everybody else, to be completely honest. I just had to keep moving.'"