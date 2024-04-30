Maxwell re-signs for Cliftonville from Blackburn

Maxwell netted 14 goals for Cliftonville last season [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland international Danielle Maxwell has re-joined Cliftonville from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Maxwell, who was named Women's Premiership Player of the Year in January, has signed a two-year deal with the Reds.

She scored 14 goals last season as Cliftonville reached four cup finals, before departing for Rovers in February.

During her brief spell at the club, she made three appearances and scored on her debut.

The 22-year old progressed through Glentoran's Academy and made her first-team debut for the club in 2019 before signing for Cliftonville in late 2021.

She helped the club to win the Women's Premiership for the first time in 2022 and then claimed the League Cup and County Antrim Cup last campaign.

The midfielder has earned 11 Northern Ireland caps and netted her first international goal in the Women's Nations League game against Hungary at Seaview in October.

Maxwell was on target again for her country in the subsequent 4-0 win over Albania.