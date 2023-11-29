Max Johnson commits to UNC football out of transfer portal

Mack Brown and the UNC football program may have found their replacement for Drake Maye next season.

Just a few days after he entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has committed to North Carolina. It comes 24 hours after a crystal ball prediction was logged for the Tar Heels to land him.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Johnson is a former three-star recruit who has spent his entire career in the SEC. He’s started 22 games in the SEC, throwing for 5,853 yards and 47 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions. That included 12 starts in 2021 for LSU where he threw for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Johnson is the first player to commit to North Carolina in the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility left. He is expected to come in and compete for the starting spot with Conner Harrell with Drake Maye’s expected departure to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire