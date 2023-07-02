Max Homa nails hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max Homa made his second ace on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Max Homa won't win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but at least he'll leave the Detroit Golf Club with a pretty shot he'll remember forever.

Homa, who entered the final round at 10-under, hit a 140-yard hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole. The shot sailed over the hole but spun back in. Homa celebrated with a little tee flick, mic-drop style.

That was Homa's second career ace on the PGA Tour — the first came a year ago at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational when Homa tied for 17th alongside Jon Rahm and Aaron Wise. He hit five birdies Sunday prior to the hole-in-one and then sunk another birdie on the 17th hole.

Despite his solid play, Homa still sat seven strokes back of the leader, Rickie Fowler. Homa only has six career PGA Tour wins — the last of which came on Jan. 28 at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego at Torrey Pines.