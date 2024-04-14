Max Holloway's massive KO helps UFC 300 exceed expectations
Yahoo Sports MMA contributor Ben Fowlkes recaps a historic UFC 300.
UFC 300 was billed as the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. It delivered, and then some.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
How does a person manage to be at a high enough level early in his career that he gets the call to fight at UFC 100 and then stay healthy, successful and relevant enough to also get the call for UFC 200 and UFC 300?
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
