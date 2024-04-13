Advertisement

Max Fried tosses 6 solid innings and Marcell Ozuna homers as Braves beat Marlins 8-1

ALANIS THAMES
·2 min read
  • Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. scores in front of Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. scores in front of Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
  • Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is greeted after working in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is greeted after working in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. sits on the bench after scoring a run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. sits on the bench after scoring a run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
  • Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies scores a run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies scores a run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
MIAMI (AP) — Max Fried pitched six solid innings and Marcell Ozuna homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins in their series opener Friday night.

Fried (1-0) entered with an 18.00 ERA after a pair of rough starts to open the season, but limited the Marlins to four hits while striking out four and walking one. The 30-year old left-hander was replaced by Pierce Johnson after giving up back-to-back hits in the seventh.

Ozuna blasted a solo shot 446 feet to center field in the ninth for his sixth home run — tying him with Boston's Tyler O'Neill and the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout for the major league lead — and the second-longest homer hit at loanDepot park this year. Ozuna was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia led off a five-run seventh with a double off reliever George Soriano, who then walked Ronald Acuña Jr. and hit Ozzie Albies with a pitch to load the bases. Andrew Nardi replaced Soriano and gave up a bases-loaded walk to Matt Olson and a two-run single to Ozuna.

Nardi exited to some boos before Burch Smith gave up a pair of RBI singles to make it 7-0. Smith got Travis d’Arnaud to ground out to end the inning.

Arcia also doubled to start the fifth and scored on Albies' single that put Atlanta up 2-0.

Olson, d’Arnaud and Austin Riley also doubled for the high-powered Braves, who have an MLB-leading 38 doubles. Acuña stole two bases, giving him six on the season.

Marlins starter Trevor Rodgers (0-2) allowed eight hits and two runs with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled in the seventh against Fried, then scored Miami's only run on a single by Emmanuel Rivera.

The Marlins lost their 12th game and remain winless at home after opening with an 0-7 homestand.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: C Sean Murphy (oblique strain) threw flat-footed before Friday's game and is increasing his activity. Manager Brian Snitker said it was a “good sign.” ... RHP Darius Vines was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP Allan Winans was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Thursday's loss to Mets.

Marlins: SS Tim Anderson was given the day off because of an illness. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (shoulder) threw six innings in a rehab start with the Triple- A Jacksonville on Friday. Garrett gave up four runs and six hits while striking out four. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (shoulder impingement) is scheduled to pitch six innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Chris Sale (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for Atlanta against Marlins right-hander Max Meyer (1-0, 2.45).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb