Max Abmas hits his second game winner of the season as No. 25 Texas slips past Cincinnati

Texas guard Max Abmas shoots the game-winning shot over Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas during Texas' 74-73 win Tuesday night in Cincinnati. With the win, Texas evened its Big 12 record at 1-1.

Dylan Disu scored a career-high 33 points and Max Abmas bounced in a pull-up jumper with 6.2 seconds remaining to give No. 25 Texas a thrilling 74-73 win over host Cincinnati on Tuesday.

With the win, Texas (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) evened its Big 12 record after a loss at home to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Disu started for the first time this season in place of Kadin Shedrick, who sat out the game after suffering muscle spasms in his back during pregame warmups. Shedrick took a hard tumble onto his back in the loss to Texas Tech.

Disu, a starter last season, underwent offseason foot surgery and didn't return to the court until six games ago against LSU. He made 13 of 23 shots against Cincinnati (12-3, 1-1) and also led Texas with six rebounds.

The Bearcats led 73-72 when Cincinnati's John Newman III missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 23 seconds remaining. Abmas, who had 15 points, then hit the rim on a midrange jumper from the baseline, but the ball bounced through the basket for the winning bucket.

Abmas also made a game-winning shot in an 81-80 win over Louisville in November's Empire Class in New York.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dylan Disu, Max Abmas lead Texas basketball over Cincinnati