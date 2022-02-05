Mavs interested in trading for CJ McCollum

With the emergence of Simons and the selling off of veterans like Powell and Covington, rival executives around the league believe the Trail Blazers will move CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason as Portland continues to reshape its roster around franchise star Damian Lillard. Several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and others, are expected to have interest in trading for McCollum, who is owed $69.13 million over the next two seasons.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says tonight they were “pretty gutsy” said “I thought Bazley and Dort again on McCollum and Simons were good Again.” – 12:43 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Thunder 96, Blazers 93: FINAL. 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 15 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 8 rebounds for Tony Snell. – 12:26 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 76, Thunder 75: end of third quarter. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 13 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 11:42 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 50, Thunder 46: halftime. 11 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 8 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:59 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Thunder 21, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points apiece for @CJ McCollum, @Anfernee Simons and @Greg Brown. POR shooting 36 percent, OKC 33 percent. – 10:33 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

CJ McCollum so upset the Blazers traded away his teammates that he comes out kicking Josh Giddey in the face. – 10:15 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Always great catching up with @CJ McCollum. Hear from him ahead of tonight’s Blazers vs. Thunder game on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 🙌 Pregame show starts at 6:30. See you then! pic.twitter.com/8jbkDOPSFJ – 8:35 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Coach Billups says he’ll start Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, CJ Elleby, Tony Snell, and Jusuf Nurkic tonight against the Thunder. #Blazers #RipCity – 8:24 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If Portland decides to trade Damian Lillard and rebuild this offseason…

Could they do better for C.J. McCollum than Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and unprotected first-round picks from the Lakers in 2027 and 2029?

Because I would make that offer as the Lakers. – 3:55 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Errick McCollum: What is very important is that I started off on a very low level sportando.basketball/en/errick-mcco… – 3:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The Splash Brothers last night:

🎯 Klay Thompson – 23 PTS, 7-9 3P

🎯 Stephen Curry – 20 PTS, 4-7 3P

Thompson and Curry have each made multiple 3P in the same game 366 times.

No other duo in NBA history is within 100 games of their total (Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, 247). pic.twitter.com/fluWCic0ps – 9:11 AM

Brian Windhorst on Pelicans: From what I understand, they have talked to the Blazers about CJ McCollum, they have talked to the Kings about De’Aaron Fox, they have talked to the Rockets about Eric Gordon, they have talked to the Hawks about Kevin Huerter, probably more than I don’t know about. Pelicans are buying.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 5, 2022

The Pelicans are on the lookout for a “big-name guard” according to Windhorst, who named CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon as trade targets. “They look like they’re going to be buyers but we don’t know what’s happening with Zion,” he added. “The Pelicans have been really aggressive trying to add a guard.” -via FOXSports.com / February 4, 2022

According to sources close to the Pelicans, the team is heading into the deadline as a buyer focusing on the 2022-23 campaign. Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this year with a foot injury, is eligible for an extension this offseason. The team apparently views McCollum as the potentially ideal veteran scorer and leader to play alongside Brandon Ingram and Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022