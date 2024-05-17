Mavs beat Bobcats in 8 to win sectional title

May 16—LINDSIDE — Kaden Lowe scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning and No. 1 James Monroe defeated No. 2 Summers County 5-4 for the Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship Thursday night.

Lowe led the inning off with an infield single and advanced to second on Justin Feamster's singled to center. On the first pitch to Baylee Ridgeway, Lowe broke for third. The throw got away and Lowe scored to send the Mavericks to the Region 3 championship series for the second straight year.

The Bobcats had tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh. Trailing 4-2, Matthew Cox and John Williams walked with one out. Colton Taylor, running for Cox, eventually scored while Ben Lane reached on a fielder's choice.

Brandan Isaac followed with a double that drove in Lane with the trying run.

Lane scored on a wild pitch in the first to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead, but the Mavericks went on top in the bottom half on Peyton Gardinier's two-run single.

A single by Isaac drove in Williams to tie it for Summers in the fifth. James Monroe again answered with two runs when Gardinier walked with the bases loaded and Hines drove in Hudson Boggess with a sacrifice fly.

Lowe ended up getting the win on the mound after three innings of relief.

Cooper Ridgeway was 2 for 3 for the Mavericks, who will travel to Charleston Catholic on Monday for Game 1 of the Region 3 series.