Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future: ‘You need to ask us’

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his Chelsea future does not only depend on the club’s owners, but also how he feels about the project moving forward.

The Argentine has endured a mixed season with the Blues, with speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge, though chairman Todd Boehly has expressed his delight at recent form.

But with Chelsea now in contention to qualify for the Europa League, Pochettino has insisted he, too, must be “happy” for the project to continue beyond this season.

“Look, it's not important. The most important thing is to keep going, working if we are all happy, not only the owners happy with us, or us, with all the organisation the club is building here because of them we are all under assessment,” Pochettino said.

“If we are happy, perfect. But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy. If we are happy, you need to ask us, also, because maybe we are not happy and we accept the situation and we need to split. It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going.

“But at this end, it is always the opposite way, it is always the owners or the sporting directors. They can say tomorrow, maybe I can say 'I want to leave'. It is two parties to make a decision.

“Because Chelsea is not happy, the owners or the sporting directors. Maybe we are not happy because we arrive here with a job to do and in the end it has not happened what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy but it is always one side and maybe [we need to look at the] other side.”