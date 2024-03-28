Mauricio Pochettino questions Gareth Southgate’s use of Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell suffered a dead leg in the last minutes of England's draw with Belgium - Michael Regan/The FA via Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his surprise at Gareth Southgate’s decision to play Ben Chilwell in both of England’s games over the international break.

Chilwell, the Chelsea left-back, played the first 67 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Brazil and the entirety of the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Tuesday night, which saw him pick up a knee injury late on.

Chelsea manager Pochettino said he had not expected Chilwell to have been used so much, especially as the defender had only just recovered from a knee injury that restricted him to just a single minute of Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester the previous weekend.

England manager Southgate has already been forced to defend his decision to start Manchester City’s John Stones against Belgium, with the centre-back having to be withdrawn after just 10 minutes and thus becoming a doubt for his club’s game with Arsenal on Sunday.

Potential title-deciders are no longer a concern of mid-table Chelsea of course but Pochettino confirmed that Chilwell was nonetheless a doubt for Saturday’s visit of Burnley.

“Still we need to assess a few players like Chilwell, who came from the national team playing two games after he didn’t play with us,” Pochettino said on Thursday. “He got a knock in his leg, on his knee, today he wasn’t ready to train.

Chilwell, right, only came on for the dramatic finale against Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final before going on England duty - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“We will see what happens tomorrow, whether he will be available for the squad. We need to assess him.”

Had Pochettino been surprised to see a player who was absent through injury from the end of September to mid-December being used so much?

“He didn’t play after Brentford with us, he only played a few minutes against Leicester in the FA Cup. Yes, it was a situation that he started two games, maybe it’s a surprise for us,” he said.

“But it’s bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment in the game against Belgium and now we need him to play for our club. That’s another bit of bad luck we have because we need to assess whether he can be available.”

Cole Palmer is expected to make the squad for the Burnley game after Southgate left the attacking midfielder out of both friendlies.

“I was talking with him, he was a little bit disappointed because he cannot play or perform with the national team,” Pochettino said. “I think the first game he had a small problem. He thought that he could play in the second game against Belgium but didn’t play.

“Now he is OK, he was training well. There is still one training session more tomorrow, but the plan is if he in the same way, then he will be available for the game on Saturday.”

That was the only good news however as Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and Robert Sánchez have joined an injury absentee list already containing Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavía, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu. Lavía has already been told he will not play again this season – and the fears are that England’s James will meet the same fate and miss the European Championship finals.

Injury absences have been a constant in the story of Pochettino’s first season at Stamford Bridge, a problem he had not had to deal with at previous clubs. “Before? No,” he said. “Something has happened after 15 years of being a coach.”