Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea rumours are ‘stupid’ amid doubts over future

Mauricio Pochettino is tired of reading reports that his Chelsea future is in doubt - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Mauricio Pochettino has called for an end to “stupid rumours” about his future at Chelsea but admitted that he simply does not know whether he will still be in the job next season.

The Chelsea head coach said he “supposes” he will stay in his position because he has one year remaining on his contract, but added that his future remains a question for the club to address.

Pochettino enjoyed one of his best nights of the season with an impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham, his former club, on Thursday night.

Pochettino had a lot to smile about after his side's victory over Spurs - Getty Images/Robin Jones

He admitted after the match that it is “difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement” and insisted his future is not down to him. He has one year remaining on his contract, although the deal does include the option of a further 12 months.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match against West Ham United, Pochettino has now said: “I need to judge myself and all the players, and of course with all the circumstances [of the season].

“But I wanted to say that it is enough with these type of rumours. If I have one more year on my contract here, and no one says nothing, [I] suppose that I am going to be here. [That changes] only if we then finish the season and someone says to me, ‘ciao’.

“Because we don’t know at the moment. I suppose I have one more year on my contract and that I am going to be here. But enough about the stupid rumours. You need to ask the club if they want me to keep going or not — not to write things that have no sense.”

Pochettino said last week that his communication with Chelsea’s owners had gone cold for a “few months”, with the 52-year-old saying they communicate through sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has said it is better to have a worse player giving their all in his team than a more illustrious option who is not committing “100 per cent” to the Chelsea cause.

Pochettino gave 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist a start against Spurs - Shutterstock/Andy Rain

Chelsea had 14 first-team players out injured for the game against Spurs and some of those stars will now face a fight to regain their place in the side upon their return.

“The good thing is that the players who need to arrive from injuries, now they really know and they are going to feel that they need to make the effort,” said Pochettino.

“It is not because you are a big name that you have the right to come here to go on to play, in the way you want. That is, I think, the most important [thing] we can learn. We can learn it is not about quality.

“Because when you are in Chelsea, suppose that you have the quality. The most important thing is to work for the team, to give your best and be in your best. If you go there and don’t compete, or if your level is 50 per cent, then I think it is better to have another player with less quality, maybe younger, but competing in their best 100 per cent.”

