Mattress Mack makes $1.2 million bet on Angel of Empire minutes before Kentucky Derby 2023

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack", made his odds-shifting bet for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday with less than an hour before post time.

Mattress Mack bet $1.2 million on Angel of Empire with about 50 minutes until post time, NBC's Steve Kornacki reported. Mack lingered at a window in the background as Kornacki explained how Angel of Empire would become the favorite with Mack's large bet.

Mage wins 2023 Kentucky Derby: Mage, who had 16-1 odds, pulls ahead to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Lo and behold, the odds shifted as Kornacki spoke, with Angel of Empire moving from 9-2 to 4-1 and becoming the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice, the other co-favorite at the time of Mack's reported bet, still sat at 9-2 as of 6:10 p.m.

Mack is well-known on social media for being a avid sports bettor with large sums gambled. He bet $1.5 million last year on Epicenter to win the 2022 Derby. Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot, made the final stretch run to win last year's race.

In 2021, Mack bet $1.3 million on Essential Quality, who finished third behind Derby winner Mandaloun.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mattress Mack bets $1.2 million on Angel of Empire for Kentucky Derby 2023